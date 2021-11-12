11/12/2021 at 3:37 PM CET

Lucas Paquetá is already a sacred cow in the Seleçao. The 24-year-old Olympique de Lyon midfielder has taken advantage of the space left by Philippe Coutinho, who has been away from Canarinha for thirteen months due to his triple intervention on his left knee, to become the lord and master of the position.

And, one year before the World Cup, the former Flamengo, who passed unnoticed by Milan, is a key piece in the articulation of the Brazilian offensive game. It has uncovered itself as a modern, multitasking left-handed steering wheel with a lot of arrival.

Coutinho Not only will he have to meet again as a footballer, mainly in the emotional aspect, but he will have to recover his best version, that of Liverpool, to get his fellow carioca from the 11th of Tite.

The growth of Paquetá, both in Lyon and dressed in verdemarelo, is one of the positive news of this 2021 for a Seleçao , who suffered a Maracanazo at the hands of Argentina de Leo Messi in the final of the Copa América, but who has walked in the South American qualifiers, with 34 points won out of 36 possible and with the passport stamped for Qatar 2022.

The last Brazilian victory against Colombia (1-0) summarizes what Packet contributes to Canarinha: he scored the winning goal (his sixth goal in 27 caps) taking advantage of a great pass from Neymar Jr. and showed his versatility by playing initially articulator and then on the double pivot with Casemiro when was he replaced Fred (Manchester United) to enter Vinicius Jr.

BRAZIL IS ALREADY IN CATAR 2022! 🇧🇷✅ Canarinha is the first South American representative to secure a place in the next FIFA World Cup. Congratulations @CBF_Futebol! 🏆🔝 # EliminatoriasSudamericanas pic.twitter.com/1tdWCGGfwN – CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) November 12, 2021

PACKAGE AND NEYMAR JR., BETTER TOGETHER

One of Paquetá’s strengths is the partnership it has created with Neymar Jr., a rival in Ligue-1. The 10 of the PSG and the Seleçao has served him half of the goals he has scored: they are three assists. Beyond statistics, it is unquestionable that there is football chemistry between the two. They speak the same football language.

In this regard, the Olympique Lyon player has offered the same benefits as Coutinho, which blends perfectly with Ney, since both coincided at the age of 13 in the basic categories of Canarinha, where they created automatisms and affinities that still persist.

Philippe did not have a minute of play this last morning against Colombia. His call to the Seleçao has been to instill optimism and self-esteem. In principle, on Tuesday he will start on the bench in the superclassic with Argentina, which will be played in San Juan … Packet will continue in the eleven.