12/11/2021 at 10:39 CET

“I had to come back to be happy,” stated Lucas Torró in his presentation with Osasuna in August 2020. The midfielder returned to Pamplona after two unsuccessful seasons at Eintracht Frankfurt and has become a fundamental and irreplaceable piece for Jagoba Arrasate. Already last season he left his mark on the team again and in this he has become the figure. Now a Barça awaits him in which Gavi, Nico, Busquets, Frenkie de Jong or Coutinho They will try to impose themselves on their terrain.

Torró’s game is not brilliant or stands out at first glance, although it is not a cumbersome player either. He has enough quality for Osasuna to lean on him in each play and look for him both to start from behind and to move the team. Helped by Moncayola and Darko Brasanac, the pivot wins the majority of duels both high (he measures 1.90 meters) and low and recovers many balls.

THE BARÇA, POWERFUL IN THE PLOT OF TORRÓ

The Alicante has started in 13 games and does not understand bad games. He has even stood out in the pothole of results that the rojillos are going through. The midfielder provides solidity and solvency to the core and against Barça He must exploit his physical strength and his intelligence in positioning and with the ball to ensure that Osasuna does not lose presence in the center of the field and is a goal option both for his shot and for his passing game.

Lucas Torró defends against Vinicius

| .

FC Barcelona will take the ball. Busquets has played better since the arrival of Xavi and Nico or Gavi, even though they are very young, they are still differentials. It is already known that Osasuna does not mind not having possession, but in this sense we must always take into account the effectiveness every time the rival does not have the ball. And in this sense, Lucas Torró must be confident and be able to choose the best option for Osasuna to approach Ter Stegen’s area quickly and with danger.

“I want to feel happy playing football and this is the best place for it”Lucas clarified the day of his signing. At the age of 27, Torró has also found the stability and tranquility necessary to show that his football is first class.