Lucerito mijares, Angela Aguilar and Ale capetillo They have something in common, the three of them managed to leave the name and especially the overwhelming shadow of the success of their famous parents far behind; the trio has got shine and even become the new generation of gold that in the eyes of many lives one rivalry.

However, the famous women are respected and each one forges its way in the world of music, entertainment or in the socialite; all according to their interests and talents. It should be noted that the three beautiful young women are a trend in every video, song or even publication that appears.

Ale capetillo is the largest of this golden trio and the furthest from the entertainment world because she studies in International Business in Spain, although she never strays too far from her social networks where she is very famous. Then follow Angela Aguilar, only 18 years old with a resounding success in his music.

By latest, but no less important Lucerito mijares At the age of 16, it is a trend whenever he confesses something about his life or shows the power of his voice.

Lucerito Mijares, Ángela Aguilar and Ale Capetillo PHOTO Screenshot / IG angela_aguilar_ y alecapetilloga

Ale Capetillo, the favorite of the networks

Alejandra Capetillo, is the daughter of Biby Gaytan and Eduardo CapetilloHe currently lives in Madrid where he is studying International Business. The last time i know trend returned It was not for something very good and that is that after spending a few weeks with his family in Mexico he suffered a severe burn on his face.

The 22-year-old shocked by showing her face with the injury through her stories of Instagram, where he narrated how the accident occurred while he was cooking and that it was aggravated by not giving him the due attention.

“I want to teach you a sad story of what happened to me and for not taking care of it, for giving me the same it got worse. Look at the caliber of burn I handle. Look at the burn without a filter, it hurts to make gestures. It was all a mistake for being on the moon, Alejandra said.

Ale Capetillo and his burn PHOTO IG alecapetillo

Rivalry? They assure that Lucerito Mijares is the “copy” of Angela Aguilar

The new generation of artists, children of celebrities who have decided to follow in their parents’ footsteps, such as Lucero Mijares and Angela Aguilar They have constantly received harsh criticism from users on social networks, where they often compare them to each other.

Angela Aguilar and Lucero Mijares They are the young women who have received the most comparisons, there are even those who assure that both women do not have a good relationship, before this is the father of bright Star who clarified the situation.

During a meeting with the press, Mijares cleared up the rumors surrounding his daughter with Aguilar, and is that The soldier of love He denied that there is any kind of rivalry between the two girls.

Lucerito’s father assured that there is no competition between her and Angela Aguilar, because unlike the interpreter of Tell me how you want, his daughter has not recorded any album as a soloist.

On the other hand, Mijares assured that his daughter could not compete with someone who already has a consolidated career as it is Angela Aguilar who despite his young age and short, but very successful career, has achieved great triumphsAs the young woman recently announced, she will soon be on a tour but this time without the company of her father, brother and uncle.

Here is the last participation of Lucerito with his parents Lucero and Manuel Mijares:

