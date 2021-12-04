It is no secret to anyone that Lucero is one of the most beautiful actresses and singers on Mexican TV, because at 52 years of age, the star is still in the hearts of viewers.

Since he decided to join his life to that of Manuel Mijares, they immediately became one of the most loved and applauded couples in all of Latin America, but the love only lasted 14 years.

It was in 2011 when the couple decided to separate, and without giving further explanation, they ended their marriage, but they continue to have a fairly good and cordial friendship for the sake of their children.

And the fact is that their children are the clear example of what talent, beauty, maturity and self-love are, because without a doubt, the circumstances in which they have grown up have forced them to open their eyes to the world at an early age.

In recent months, the youngest daughter of the ex-spouses, Lucerito, has won the hearts of all the fans of her famous parents, not only for her talent but also for her charisma, sympathy and charming personality.

The star has left everyone with their mouths open with his great voice. Photo: IG / luceromijares

Since she was a child, Lucerita had to face the haters who pointed out her physical appearance, and there are even those who even called her “fat and ugly”, as they claim that she did not inherit her mother’s good genes.

Far from feeling less, the girl has always shown an impeccable image, and has not fallen for the provocations of those who have dared to judge her.

His first appearance on camera was with his famous mother, when he held his first virtual concert while he was still in quarantine for COVID-19, and since then he has slapped his haters with a “white glove”.

Her parents have been a great support to her. Photo: YouTube.

Later, it was her father who helped her exploit the great voice and talent that the teenager has, as she has left everyone with their mouths open with her unique voice, because it is her own, she is no longer a copy of the singers.

The young woman made her debut in musical theater a few months ago, in one of Lucerito’s favorite productions: “La caula de las locas”, where she has surprised with her sympathy and professionalism.

Despite the fact that the young woman has had to return to the United States to continue her studies, she does not miss the opportunity to show that she cares very little about what her haters think of her.

Since she was a child, she has had to face criticism from others. Photo: YouTube

Versatility of Lucerito Mijares

Since she was a child, Lucerito was characterized by being a tender child who showed off her enormous Chinese hair, because her smile is one of the physical attractions that remain on her face to date.

What is a fact is that the young woman has found her own personality and style, since the differences between her and her mother at that age are quite different, because not only the physical but all that that entails.

There are those who have assured that the adolescent is the living portrait of the interpreter of hits such as “Soldier of Love”, since the young woman’s features are the same as those of Manuel Mijares.

The young woman does have more features of her mother than her mother. Photo: IG / luceromijares

However, Lucerito has shown that she is not ashamed to show herself as she really is, because through her social networks, she does not miss the opportunity to show herself with the charisma that characterizes her.

And it is that she continuously shares quite funny videos, either alone or with her parents, because she does not let the comments of those who come to call her “fat and ugly” affect her.

Her personality and charisma has placed her in everyone’s heart. Photo: IG / luceromijares / YouTube.

