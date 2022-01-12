It is no secret to anyone that the youngest daughter of Lucero and Manuel Mijares has known very well how to win over several fans who have fallen at her feet because of her unique voice and charisma.

And it is that the young woman has had to face on more than one occasion those who have dared to point her out and call her “ugly and fat” because of her physical appearance and they have even told her that she did not inherit her mother’s good genes.

Many Internet users have even dared to make a series of comparisons with their famous mother, since she does not look like her when they were the same age, but the young woman has been much more intelligent.

Lucerito Mijares has not allowed these comments to affect his life, much less his self-esteem, and through his social networks he has been a clear example of self-love.

And it is that charisma and sympathy have taken over every post she publishes through her instagram account, which has made it very clear that what they say about her does not matter to her.

The greatest weapon with which she has left everyone with their mouths closed is her unique voice, since since she was a child she was born with music in her home due to the careers of her two parents.

The young woman has already made her debut officially through one of the stagings that is one of her favorites, and it is the musical “La caula de las locas” where she has wasted beauty and talent.

Tenderness in networks

Now the 16-year-old is talking again with a tender image of herself but a few years apart, which proves that the charisma and beauty are still inside her.

It was through her official Instagram profile where the young singer shared a tender postcard from when she was a little girl under two years old, and with her beautiful misaligned Chinese hair.

As expected, the image has already exceeded 10,000 likes from its followers, as it is one of the most tender photographs of the youngest daughter of Lucero and Manuel Mijares.

“Can you give me tips to get ready for sunrise? It would be appreciated! ”, Is the legend that appears next to the photograph where she can be seen a bit sleepy but with her unique smile next to her pet.

This publication has caused a real surprise among the followers of the young star because her last video was from last October, when she shared a short clip next to her father.

The video was a novelty and so far it has little more than 400 thousand reproductions, since the interpreter of “Soldier of Love” is also seen in a comic facet that very few knew.

