Lucero and Mijares Together in the new year for a new tour! | Instagram

Recently, they have revealed that the singer Lucero and the singer Mijares They will spend this New Year together for their new tour in the port of Acapulco to receive 2022, something that undoubtedly excited many of their followers.

As you may remember, Lucero, unfortunately began this year suffering from the virus that came to this world two years ago, however, he managed to overcome the disease and was able to close this 2021 with great success on a personal level, with his two children, Manuel and Lucero, and her boyfriend, Michel Kuri.

While professionally, she participated in El challenger and was successful with the concerts she has given alongside her ex-husband, Manuel Mijares, 63. In this regard, she told us:

It was a very difficult year for so many people and I can’t stop being grateful for recovering and not having had bad times or bad days when I got sick with COVID in February ”.

It may interest you: Thalia and Lucero: This is the relationship of both celebrities

It should be noted that the concert Via streaming she performed with her ex-husband Mijares and their two children, it was extremely wonderful as a family.

It was called Always Friends; It was something very special, unique and unrepeatable, just as we announced it at the time ”.

Later, he returned triumphantly to TV with El Rehador and, according to what he indicates, it was an extraordinary program, with a lot of talent from Mexico and other countries, which filled his heart with joy.

Working with producer Rubén Galindo was super nice, and with my colleagues Itatí and Mijares I couldn’t laugh anymore; We made a very nice team with which we professionally transmit very special things to the public. Mijares and I sang the theme of the program, then, The challenger brought us very nice things ”.

Without a doubt, she took the show with her charisma and a great sense of humor, again she and Mijares showed us that, despite a divorce, an ex-partner can be a great friend.

It is true, it is that Manuel and I get along very well, we have always said it, and without being an example of anyone or anything, because we simply respect each other a lot, we admire our careers, we admire each other as people and we laugh a lot during the program because we all have a sense of humor ”.

Meanwhile, he was also asked what happened when there were cuts or the performance was finished.

Behind the scenes it was an equal environment, very pleasant. By the time we finished recording, everyone was going home. We weren’t one of those who went to dinner, to lunch or to spend more time together, because we all have other occupations, but we had a great time in commercial breaks because there was a lot of laughs. “

On the other hand, I comment that his children are always happy, very comfortable to see that they get along quite well.

This is how he announced that Christmas would be spent as a family, and they are always lucky enough to enjoy the end of the year with the people they love.

However, precisely this 2021 is going to be something very special because on New Year’s Eve he has never worked or sung on those dates, however this year he will, because they have a show for that same day in the city of Acapulco.