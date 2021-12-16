It is no secret to anyone that the separation of one of the most beloved couples in Mexico broke the hearts of thousands of fans, as Lucero and Manuel Mijares had 14 years of marriage, and two beautiful children in common.

And it is that their talent not only placed them as a beautiful marriage, but also as a true musical team, because their song, “The privilege of loving” is still one of the most representative romantic ballads.

But their relationship always remained in the eye of the hurricane, as the interpreter’s mother was identified as the true culprit of their divorce, since she was always involved in her daughter’s relationship.

It should be noted that they themselves have assured that it was not the singer’s mother, much less an infidelity on her part, the reason why they decided to separate because it all boils down to their busy schedules.

Despite the fact that they formed a beautiful family, the amount of work that each one had made coexistence impossible, so little by little, the love of a couple was disappearing, becoming simply a close friendship.

It should be noted that for a long time neither their children nor anyone else found out about their separation, and despite everything they get along quite well, since they are still neighbors and claim to have a very good relationship.

Despite being united not only by their children, the couple have once again believed in love and have decided to continue with their respective paths, with new partners.

It is important to add that the couple has shown to have the same tastes and a weakness for entrepreneurs and in turn millionaires, and here we tell you what they do.

Manuel Mijares and Pita de la Vega

Since the interpreter of “Soldier of Love” separated from the mother of his children, he has focused his attention on his career, in addition to supporting the beginnings of his children.

And it is that throughout 11 years, the 63-year-old singer continues to be one of the greatest interpreters of the ballad in Mexico, but now a woman has stolen the singer’s heart.

In recent times, Mijares has been seen by the hand of a beautiful and millionaire woman named Lupita de la Vega, in some sporting events, businesses to which they are dedicated.

Guadalupe Arizpe De La Vega is one of the most important businesswomen in Mexico, who is known worldwide for founding the Mexican Federation of Associations and Private Companies (FEMAP).

The businesswoman and the singer have been captured together on more than one occasion. Photo: IG / record

Better known as Pita de la Vega, she and Manuel Mijares have been seen in Formula 1 and a few days ago at an event where the Qatari ambassador was also present.

The Mexican businesswoman is the daughter of the late businessman Federico de la Vega Matthews and owner of the Los Bravos de Juárez soccer team.

It should be noted that the de la Vega family has always been characterized by their good eye in business, since they have distribution warehouses on the northern border of Mexico, and the real estate agency of La Vega, Altec purificación, Operadora Alpic (Dominos Pizza) and Gasolineras Petrol , among other.

Lucero and Michel Kuri

Just a year after signing her divorce, Lucero began dating businessman Michel Kuri, known for being the nephew of Carlos Slim, one of the richest men in the world.

The actress and Kuri met thanks to a friend they have in common, and he is a well-known businessman of Lebanese descent, and is known for being one of the partners of the famous restaurant Bross Oyster Bar.

The businessman and the singer have been together for nine years. Photo: IG / luceromexico

It is worth mentioning that the Mexican star has shared that it is not in his plans to remarry, as he assures that they prefer to maintain a courtship and not a marriage.

Kuri’s life has been highly criticized for his hobbies, as he is a fan of hunting and other outdoor activities, for example, fishing, as many ecological groups have pointed him out for his practice.

