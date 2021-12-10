With more than 40 years of artistic career, Lucero has always been characterized by having one of the strongest careers in the world of entertainment, as he has established himself in music and acting.

The 52-year-old star has been the protagonist of several soap operas, of which the following stand out: “I am your owner”, “Alborada”, “For her I am Eva”, “Tomorrow is forever” and “My destiny is you” .

Related news

In addition, her career in cinema has been much longer, since as a child she made her debut alongside stars such as Pedro Fernández and Luis Miguel himself, but without a doubt, music is one of her greatest passions.

Lucerito Mijares’ mother has been away from the world of acting for 10 years, and she decided to focus her talent within the music industry, since today she is on a tour with the father of her children.

It should be noted that the talent of the also actress has been accompanied by her great beauty, because from the beginning, her angelic face made her steal thousands of hearts through her productions.

And it is that the star has changed her look on more than one occasion, showing that in any way, her beauty always stands out despite any version, but her Chinese are her most representative hairstyle.

In her youth, the star always boasted long Chinese hair, while starring in telenovelas for Televisa, and it was the same singer who revived her beautiful hair through networks.

It is important to add that thousands of fans have assured that the multi-award-winning singer of Colombian origin, Shakira, has decided to copy the Mexican actress her hair style.

Rebellious chinese

It was through his official Instagram account where Lucero shared a series of images that, without a doubt, moved the memories of thousands of fans, since they were from the time where he participated in “Los Parientes Pobres”.

The actress published a series of images that trace her followers back to the early 90s, as the star is seen with her characteristic Chinese and next to other celebrities.

Her characteristic Chinese have accompanied her since the beginning of her career. Photo: Televisa

Despite the fact that it is one of the best plots that the television led by Azcarraga Jean has had, all his followers praised his long hair, ensuring that it was one of his best looks.

In the images you can see a star of no more than 25 years of age, with her hair combed in a half ponytail, while the Chinese steal everyone’s glances, as they give a much fresher look.

Does Lucero inspire Shakira?

It is no secret to anyone that Gerard Piqué’s partner has always been characterized by their long blonde hair, but thousands of fans have assured that their new look is very similar to the one Lucero wore in his youth.

The Colombian seems to be with the same look as Lucero. Photo: IG / luceromexico / shakira

The interpreter of “Waka Waka” has shared on her social networks, each of her physical facets, since they are different looks that highlight the color and hairstyle of her hair, since it has gone from red to blonde and from Chinese to straight .

But without a doubt, the interpreter has always been characterized by her Chinese hair, but there are some fans who say she tries to copy Lucero’s look, the same one that led Manuel Mijares’s ex-wife to stardom.

Shakira shows that retro looks are what is today. Photo: IG / luceromexico / shakira

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE