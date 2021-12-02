It is no secret to anyone that from a very young age, Lucero became one of the most beloved protagonists of the small screen and her protagonists stole the hearts of her followers on more than one occasion.

And it is that throughout her career, the 52-year-old singer has known very well how to deal with the stress of recording a production because her professionalism led her to be the face of more than 10 soap operas.

But over 10 years the actress decided to focus her attention on her personal life, her children and her singing career, so many look forward to her return.

The last production in which Lucero was seen was in 2010, “Soy tu dueña”, a remake of the telenovela that launched Angélica Rivera to stardom in 1995, “La dueña.

Since then, the star has kept everyone hoping for her return, and it will be in 2022 when the singer returns to soap operas at the hands of one of the best gallants on TV, Fernando Colunga.

The famous have been among the most loved on TV. Photo: Televisa

Fernando Colunga y Lucero returns to TV

The celebrities said goodbye in the same production, as Colunga was Lucero’s heartthrob and it was the role that Francisco Gatorno played in 1995.

Coluga decided to try his luck on Telemundo, to be the protagonist of the narco series “Marverde”, but for personal reasons he could not do so and the role was transferred to Pedro Fernández.

“Alborada”, “Soy tu dueña” and “Mañana es para siempre” were the productions that united the stars and their lives were separated with the same production in 2010.

But a few days ago it was announced that the stars will return to the small screen but not in the way that everyone imagined, which has broken the hearts of thousands of followers.

The famous return but not in the way that everyone would like. Photo: Televisa

“Return” to Mexican TV

It is about the rebroadcasting of one of the most beloved and most watched productions of all, and it is about “Alborada”, a true Televisa classic, made in 2005 by the producer Carla Estrada.

The production will be released on January 17, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time) through the Las Estrellas channel, prime time of the programming, one of the most successful productions of Manuel’s ex-wife. Mijares.

It is one of the best Televisa productions. Photo: Televisa

It is a story that takes place at the time of the Colony in Latin America, a time of injustice and great social differences, when the people lived under the shadow of the nobility; while rich and poor were at the mercy of the relentless Inquisition.

The plot had a true cast of luxury among which stand out:

Daniela Romo Lucero Fernando Colunga Luis Roberto Guzmán Vanessa Guzmán Arturo Peniche Ernesto Laguardia Iran del Castillo Valentino Lanús Sherlyn Mariana Garza Mariana Karr Marcelo Córdoba

The production will arrive in January 2022. Photo: Televisa.

