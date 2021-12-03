It seems that the members of the medium of the show have no right to make mistakes and through social networks, many Internet users are responsible for making their mistakes viral and turning them into memes.

Many of those celebrities who have become a trend on Twitter, have said the odd nonsensical comment that many have not forgiven and are responsible for making them viral.

Stars like Andrea Legarreta and Ninel Conde, have been some stars who have been exhibited on Twitter by giving their opinion on some somewhat controversial issues, but now it was Lucía Méndez’s turn.

For a few months now, the Mexican film star has placed himself in everyone’s sights by showing off how he had an affair with one of the leading representatives of Spanish-language music, Luis Miguel.

Many media began to question whether his possible love affair with the “Sun” could appear in the singer’s bio series, which ended after the launch of its third season on Netflix.

Although the singer did not “want” it to be known, she commented that although the singer was a teenager, the alleged romance was full of passion and was quite tender and cute.

But now, the star is back on trend on social media after contradicting himself in the middle of an interview regarding alcoholic beverages.

Tempranillo grape wine or drink early?

Several Internet users recalled how the star screwed up during a conversation, where the singer spoke about how she has experienced the COVID-19 pandemic and her work projects.

The star also spoke of an anecdote about her latest music video entitled “My Mexico”, explained that the song arose from her state of mind for not being able to see her family and friends.

During the talk, the 66-year-old actress and singer told how she put on a “bureau cue”, and although she pointed out that she does not drink, she did acknowledge that she has already begun to do so.

“Like three, four glasses of red wine, ‘a little red wine and right now I’ll put myself back.”

The interpreter of hits like ‘Corazón de piedra’ and ‘Mi amor amor’ continued her story, remembering that the wine she drank was a gift from a good friend of hers, whom she classified as an “incredible wine taster”.

“It tasted delicious, it didn’t taste so strong, because that’s how I get drunk, when alcohol doesn’t taste like alcohol and it tasted like grapes, because it was a very young wine.”

But that was not all, because after those statements, she began an explanation that her friend gave her about when “the grape is very young”, so the interviewer asked her if the wine was made from “Tempranillo grape”.

Faced with ignorance of the issue, the businesswoman also replied: “Yes, it was like 11 in the morning.”

As expected, the teasing began through Twitter, as many users began to viralize memes of the star after he confused the term “tempranillo” with the time of day.

Memes of Lucia Mendez

According to the portal, unbuenvino.com, the tempranillo grape or also called tempranilla, is a variety of red grape widely cultivated to produce red wines with body? in Spain, where it is originally from.

However, they are somewhat technical issues and for experts as far as wines are concerned, but many users did not forgive the star’s confusion and began to viralize his error on networks.

