Lucila Mariscal has faced a series of difficulties after a last fall at Christmas, the comedian, would undergo double surgery after discovering an infection.

The “Mexican actress“Lucila Mariscal would be double operated after she assures that doctors detected another possible infection in the middle of her first surgery, so they warned, this would put her health at risk.

Lucila Mariscal, whom many know for his character of “Lencha“He has not had the best days, so his fans have sent him several messages with affection in the midst of his health.

Lucila Mariscal with double surgery, they detect infection. Photo: Instagram Capture

Last 2020, the outstanding “comedian“With more than 50 years of experience in the show in Mexico, she faced a spectacular fall at her home on December 25, a fact that further aggravated her ailments as well as damage to her hip, as she related to the Ventaneando program.

The also “composer“Lucila Marina Mariscal, explained that she was at home when she slipped with her cane and fell on her hip, so she immediately had to go to the doctor to be treated.

Upon arriving at the hospital, the “singer“She would be notified that she had to be operated on for an” umbilical hernia “and that is what they mainly had to attend to to avoid greater risks to her health.

“I do not have any cartilage and my leg is loose, said Mariscal about his hip that they could not operate at the time because it was important that they first attend to the hernia that could have caused more health problems. Once he recovers they will undergo a a second hip surgery. ”

The 79-year-old famous, who has acted and directed theater since 1969, alerted her fans during the last days of 2021, when her representative, Elías Cañete, would announce the news on social networks about the incident of the star that occurred at home he thanked everyone who cared about his health.

Many thanks for your prayers for the health of my represented artist, but especially my great friend, Mrs. Lucila Mariscal. That since Saturday she has been hospitalized in an emergency due to a severe fall in her home, was read in the post on the PR’s Facebook profile.

The one born on July 18, 1942, Lucila Marina Mariscal, has shone both in the world of the small screen and in Mexican cinema, her popular character “Lencha” has highlighted her as a “mexican comedy icon“.