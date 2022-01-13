LuckyCrypto starts 2022 very explosive through its new bonus offer. Users who take advantage of the Limited Welcome bonus receive a 400% deposit bonus and 50 free spins. These bonuses are unmatched in the industry and contribute to LuckyCrypto’s strong growth in the online casino industry.

LuckyCrypto continues to push the limits of growth in the casino industry. As the fastest growing online cryptocasino in the industry today, the company wants to consolidate its presence in the market through the welcome limited bonus initiative. Users can benefit from a 400% deposit bonus and 50 free spins to start the new year.

LuckyCrypto is a registered online crypto casino that is licensed in Curaçao. More importantly, players from all over the world can access the platform, allowing many people to benefit from this exciting limited welcome bonus.

As a reliable and safe online cryptocasino, LuckyCrypto has solidified its legacy in the world of online cryptocasinos. High bonuses are synonymous with this platform, and its selection of over 600 games, spanning slots, blackjack, and many other categories, continues to grow. Additionally, users have access to 24/7 support, which is essential in the online gaming industry.

Another reason why LuckyCrypto stands out among other online casino providers is its extensive support for different payment solutions. Users can fund their account through various payment options:

Credit CardsNeosurfSkrillDirectBank TransfersInteractCryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether USDT, Bitcoin Cash and Dogecoin.

The safe and friendly online casino environment makes LuckyCrypto a favorable choice among gambling enthusiasts. Those looking for a fun and fair experience in all comfort are welcome, and LuckyCrypto will provide high-quality service to all players.

About LuckyCrypto

LuckyCrypto Casino puts at your disposal a range of over 500 games, from slot machines to table games, while ensuring a very favorable redistribution. You will find the most varied and sought after games, for all tastes and colors! Whether you are a beginner or a professional, you will have no trouble finding casino games that can provide you with hours of endless fun according to your own taste and interest.

All of our games can be played for money or for fun. This means that you have many opportunities to learn and practice before betting real money. The choice is yours, so start playing NOW!

Website | Twitter | Facebook

Contact: Paul@luckycrypto.com

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.