Ludwika Paleta totally supersedes Inés N in her outfit | Instagram

They have recently revealed that the famous actress Ludwika Paleta completely supersedes Ines N with their luxury brands regarding their clothing, as it is known that both have one of the most desired closets.

It should be noted that Ludwika Paleta constantly boasts in her social networks a lot of elegance and sophistication with her way of wear.

There is no doubt that celebrities are the first to show off and squander style on social networks, however, many people wonder how much it costs to dress like celebrities like Ludwika Paleta, who has ousted the host Inés and her luxury brands.

After it was announced on September 10 that there was an arrest warrant for Mont and her husband Víctor for the alleged crimes of embezzlement, organized crime and transactions with resources of illicit origin, the luxurious life of the former driver of Ventaneando was exposed.

However, she is not the only celebrity who boasts elegance and sophistication on social networks, since the beautiful Ludwika also shows off her best outfits on social media, and recently left her admirers delighted by showing off great style with garments by the renowned Mexican designer Raquel Orozco.

In fact, just a few days ago, the actress shared with her millions of followers a photograph in which she can be seen wearing a blue jacket from the designer’s fall / winter 2021 collection, a piece that she combined with a cardigan in a wine tone and trousers to match the jacket; Attire with a cost of 15 thousand pesos, according to the official Orozco site.

Then in other photographs shared by the designer herself on her official Instagram account, the actress can be seen posing from an armchair with a relaxed and sophisticated outfit, wearing pants and a wine-toned blouse, which have a value of 4 one thousand 100 pesos each.

While in another photograph he gives a sample of how elegant and sophisticated Ludwika is, 42 years old, who posed like a haute couture model with a green sweater, which stands out for its detachable collar design, and which has a cost of 3,300 pesos.

On the other hand, after the legal problems faced by Inés were made known, the luxuries she lived with were exposed, since in her social networks she can realize the expensive outfits with which she preferred to pose, wearing recognized international marks.

One of the former host’s favorite fashion houses is Chanel, since on several occasions she was seen wearing sweaters of that brand, which ranged from 50 thousand to 200 thousand pesos.

However, one of the garments that most caught the attention of the famous presenter and influencer with blue eyes, was a yellow sweatshirt, which has a cost of 250 thousand pesos.

However, he was always seen wearing luxury garments, since he also posed wearing clothes by Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Dior; among other.