

The airplane hotel can be used as a boardroom or a nightclub, with just one digital instruction.

With new technologies and great taste, Lufthansa Technik, has designed the airplane-hotel “The Explorer”, a creation that has attracted the attention of the whole world for its excessive luxury and for its multifunctionality of another level, published El Universal.

This aircraft is a hybrid between a plane and a mega yacht, but with all the luxuries and comforts of a hotel.

Following the Dubai Air Show 2021 event, the Emirati airline Etihad Airways and Lufthansa Technik AG signed an agreement to partner and explore digital solutions to make improvements to the airline’s technical fleet and operations management.

Plans for the development of “The Explorer” began recently, says El Universal. The Lufthansa Technik design studio presented a private jet prototype with characteristics similar to those of a mega yacht (due to its dimensions and interiors) and to the amenities that can only be found in a luxury hotel.

Lufthansa Technik’s goal is to innovate the way of traveling by plane. Your proposal includes a VIP cabin that can be occupied for various uses and that you can completely change your appearance with a touch of the fingertip, which means that the interior of the luxurious aircraft will be deliberately kept functional.

This is one of the most impressive qualities, says the aircraft architect at VIP & Special Mission Aircraft, Michael Bork: “We created a unique interior to take advantage of the full potential of the projection system for private jets.”

Jan Graube, director of Lufthansa Technik, comments that “it is a proposal of typical elements of Explorer boats, to transfer the design idea from water to air and, therefore, a new cabin design ”, to provide greater use and better results.

The flying hotel, “The Explorer”, will have classic spaces of a hotel room, such as the bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, offices and conference areas. All developed with state-of-the-art technology, without ever forgetting the concept of maximum luxury.

The price of this luxury private jet has not been revealed yet, but Lufthansa Technik’s proposal definitely makes The Explorer a Exclusive Aircraft Only Billionaires Could Own, and that airlines and design companies should take into account to stay at the forefront, since the hotel plane could become the proposal of the future to travel.

“The Explorer” is the brainchild of the Lufthansa Technik design studio, a German aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul and completion provider.

