Lugia becomes a legendary and sensual waifu in this cosplay from La Mole Convention 2023

Pokemon It is one of the most successful video game franchises in history, which began as an RPG for Nintendo consoles created by Satoshi Tajiri in 1995 and was transformed into a manga-anime series that had characters very dear to the fandom. as Lugia, a legendary pokemon that has been transformed into a waifu.

Lugia is a psychic/flying type, introduced in the second generation. He is the mascot of Pokémon Silver, Pokémon XD: Dark Tempest, and Pokémon SoulSilver. He is a pokémon advanced by his appearance in the movie Pokémon 2000: The power of one.

We could say that it is similar to a dragon, in the shape of a white bird with a light blue belly, and dark blue plates on its back and tail, with a wingspan of more than 5 meters. Quite different from what anime fans know as a waifu.

However, during La Mole Convention 2023, held in Mexico City, a professional cosplayer was in charge of bringing Lugia to life as a woman.

lugia waifu version

According to a report published on the website of Spaghetti Codethe streamer Nadya Sonika, whom you can follow on her social networks as nadyasonikashared images of what was his transformation to Lugia in the aforementioned event.

“Legendary Pokémon Lugia in La Mole day 3. The last but not least day of La Mole was a super emotional event to see so many people being part of the pokémon group. I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart all the people and organizers who make each year so important to all of us. I take with me all your love and the illusion of being able to see you next year with new and more incredible surprises”, wrote the also TV host.

As we can see, Nadya is wearing a blue Japanese-style low-cut outfit with Lugia’s wings and her hair is all white, which makes her look like the legendary Pokémon’s female transformation.