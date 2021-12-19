12/19/2021 at 2:24 PM CET

.

The Lugo has communicated this Sunday that the screening to which the entire coaching staff and the first team squad was subjected has resulted in 22 positive results so far, 14 of them from first team players, that this Monday a LaLiga match is scheduled SmartBank with the Almeria in the Anxo Carro.

The Galician group explains in a statement that it continues to receive information in this regard and “everything indicates that the total number of positives detected will be very high.”

“At the moment, 14 positives can be confirmed in players, 7 in members of the coaching staff, and 1 in auxiliary personnel. The club, and the relevant medical authorities are already applying the sanitary protocol provided for this purpose, to try to control the situation happened “, indicates the rojiblanco team.

Lugo considers that it is “an extremely delicate case since, despite the continuous and rigorous application of the protocols that allowed the entity to be the club with the least contagions of the past seasons, the general situation” has affected him this time.

“From the club, precautions of all kinds have been extreme, with constant use of protective equipment, uninterrupted ventilation of facilities, and total application of procedures urged by the medical authorities in order to avoid this point. From all this, the high contagion power of the variant that has affected the group “, points out the Lugo.

“A worrying situation, and that derives in a scenario that requires the utmost rigor on the part of all”, abounds.

“From the CD Lugo work continues in collaboration with the authority, and it is expected that during the day more specific data on the total number of people affected may be offered, among other circumstances, “says the Lugo.

The Galician club has suspended the afternoon training session this Sunday due to “the health emergency situation it is experiencing”, but does not specify what will happen to the game with the Almeria.