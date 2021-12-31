12/30/2021 at 19:01 CET

EP

The former treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas has anticipated to the National Court that will not appeal the sentence issued on October 28, what dconcluded that the reform works of the ‘popular’ headquarters in Genoa were partially paid for with the ‘box b’, requesting that the firmness of the the sentence to two years in jail that fell for this matter, in order to later request the accumulation of all the penalties that he has received.

In a letter of December 17, to which Europa Press has had access, the defense of Bárcenas indicates that, after the National High Court resolved his request for clarification, correction and complement of the ruling, it did not formulate the preparation of the appeal before the Supreme Court, thus ruling out that he is going to challenge the sentence.

PP headquarters building, at number 13 Genova street in Madrid. | EP

In consecuense, demands that the ruling be declared final “in order to subsequently request the accumulation of the same to the enforcement procedure” which began after the sentence signed by the National Court in May 2018 on the first stage of the ‘Gürtel’ plot, and ratified in October 2020 by the Supreme Court, with which Bárcenas was sentenced to 29 years and a month of jail.

The defense frames this petition in articles 76 of the Penal Code and 988 of the Criminal Procedure Law, which establish the calculations to set the maximum time for effective execution of the sentence, which “It may not exceed three times the time for which the most serious of penalties is imposed.”

In the case of Bárcenas, the most serious penalty is the one he received with ‘Gürtel’ to four years in prison for a crime of money laundering or for one against the Public Treasury, so the court that judged this matter set that the maximum time to be served by the former treasurer of the PP is 12 years in prison.

Is Last sentence for ‘box b’, to two years in prison, the current calculation would not change, given that the greater penalty is still four years, although the law imposes that “when the guilty of several criminal offenses has been convicted in different processes for events that could be the subject of only one (…) the judge or court who had issued the last sentence (…) will proceed to set the limit of compliance with the penalties imposed.

Penitentiary permits

Bárcenas already has enjoyed several prison leaves after last February he served a quarter of his sentence, as a result of calculations made by the National Court.

The former head of the ‘popular’ accounts He entered the Soto del Real prison in full investigation of the ‘Gürtel’ case, between June 2013 and January 2015. He returned in May 2018, after the first conviction for the plot led by Francisco Correa, and has remained there ever since.

The ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, on his way out of the headquarters of the National Court. | EP

It should be remembered that Bárcenas is immersed in another case related to ‘Gürtel’ where he tries to determine if the alleged donations received by the PP for his’ box b ‘were aimed at obtaining specific awards of public contracts, the case of the so-called’ finalist commissions ‘. Judge Santiago Pedraz has put an end to the instruction but it is still pending to receive the latest reports to decide whether to file or process.

In addition, Bárcenas figure as the main victim of espionage that he and his surroundings would have suffered with ‘Kitchen’, an operation that would have been mounted between 2013 and 2015 from the Ministry of the Interior, with police resources and reserved funds, to steal any compromising documentation they may have from the former treasurer and his family PP and its leaders to prevent it from falling into the hands of Justice.