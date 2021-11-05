11/05/2021 at 2:21 PM CET

Luis Enrique Martínez, Spain coach, came up against ‘conspiracy theories’ against Real Madrid that are reactivated on a recurring basis when he facilitates the list of summoned for the commitments of the Red, according to which he does not want to summon the players of the white team.

During his appearance before the press on the occasion of the matches against Greece and Sweden, they asked Lucho if it is the list with the least controversy because he has only made changes due to casualties due to injury.

Artificial controversy

The Spanish coach immediately linked the question to allegations, more or less veiled, that he dispenses with Real Madrid players for extra-sporting reasons. “Each list must have its controversy, some superficial and artificial, due to some players who do not come from that club, when players, 5 or 6, have participated in this quarry “. Luis Enrique affirmed that” I am not going to spend energy on things of this type. I don’t know how many Andalusians there are. ”

He even referred specifically to Dani Carvajal, who has returned to the call and who stressed that if he has not had him in recent times, it has been due to the injuries of the Merengue defender. “From Madrid there are (on the list) Dani Carvajal, also Brahim (now on loan to Milan) … I am very little interested in that speech.”

In the specific case of Carvajal, he added that “not a single call in which he had not been injured would have been absent. It tastes very bad to me when there are injuries. No good news has happened and I am very happy to see him at his level, “he said about Dani.” He has made changes in his diet and other things that help him. He is a great professional, and we are always aware of his status & rdquor ;, he praised the Real Madrid footballer.

Ironic about the case of Sergio Ramos

Luis Enrique even allowed himself the luxury of resorting to irony, when they reminded him that the former defender of Barça and the national team Carles Puyol said that those who accused the coach of not calling Sergio Ramos for the Eurocup should apologize to him when it was later seen that he is injured and has not yet been able to make his debut with him PSG. “There is no need to apologize, some tapas of ham and Asturian cider and everything settled,” he settled the question.