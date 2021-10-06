10/07/2021 at 12:21 AM CEST

QUOTES TO THE NEXT LEAGUE OF NATIONS CHAMPION

To Caesar what is Caesar’s. Luis Enrique has repainted the face of his critics with an exhibition available to very few teams. Lucho has already been warning this in recent times after beating Germany 6-0, reaching the semifinals of the European Championship and now taking us back to an international tournament final eight years later. The Spanish team is a team of AUTHOR and Luis Enrique its main novelist. Who the hell would trust a kid who hasn’t even played 300 minutes in the First Division like Gavi to give him the title at 17 years and 60 days against the almighty Italy?

This is a mere example of the personality of a Luis Enrique who stormed the garden of one of his great ghosts, Mauro Tassotti, who defended the AC Milan shirt for 17 seasons. The Asturian nailed the flag in the center of San Siro with a daring and modern football where he highlighted the mobility of his points, driving Bonucci crazy – he ended up expelled – and later Chiellini. Oyarzabal and Ferrán, assistant and scorer respectively in two electric sequences, are two examples that Luis Enrique confidently turns a Haas into a Mercedes, saving the automobile distances.

Because Italy did not present itself to the appointment as a birria, far from it. He came with the team that had been European champions three months before at Wembley against England, which added a streak of 37 games without knowing defeat and with bloodied eyes after seeing how Spain already gave them a game bath in their last stake. Our team did not hesitate in the slightest, dominating the game tactically and positionally against an opponent who could have fallen a sack.

Luis Enrique, far from cutting himself, took out young people as Bryan Gil or Yéremi Pino to be fired on big stages before what awaits us in a year in Qatar. Both fully complied and allowed the technician to show his chest on his words from the previous day. “I don’t read you because I think I know more about football than most and because I have more information than you do. There is no opinion that I can read that might interest me. I have no news of the criticism because I do not read, I do not listen to you. So for me it is the same list as always. It generates the same thing for me. I trust what I bring, “said the coach, defending those who covered him today.

This Sunday, Spain has the opportunity to return to the world football map with Luis Enrique. The coach has achieved that in three moments Spain does not play as a national team, but as a hard-working and serious team. The merits of both are clear. Many will fire through their mouths for the character of the coach, but everything in life must be recognized sooner rather than later. There are no excuses. Luis Enrique is our franchise player. And that there were neither Morata, nor Gerard Moreno nor Ansu Fati …