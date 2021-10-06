10/06/2021 at 11:26 PM CEST

Luis Enrique was exultant after the victory of Spain against Italy (1-2) that will allow the Spanish team fight for their first UEFA Nations League title on Sunday (8:45 PM). The Spanish coach was brave in his approach and took revenge for the recent defeat in the semifinals of the last European Championship. Spain signed its first triumph in an official match on Italian soil and put End to the ‘azurra’ unbeaten streak of 37 games, the largest of a selection in all of history.

The Asturian was full of praise for the new pearl emerged from the FC Barcelona quarry, Gavi, who made his debut as a starter, becoming the youngest international in the history of the Spanish team. “Did I say I could be a starter? I don’t remember. Play as you would at school or in your backyard and it is a pleasure to have a player of this quality and personality“.

The Spanish coach highlighted the excellent match completed by his footballers: “We have once again created chances and we have overcome them again. A very good game has come out, with two rivals proposing their best weapons. It is very difficult with a training and a half to transmit what you want, but the players have been very involved, as always. “

The Spanish coach valued that “the best thing is that since we’ve been in the national team is that we’ve managed to play our game, regardless of the rival and the tournament. I am privileged, because I have a list of 40 or 50 extraordinary players“.

Luis Enrique downplayed Pau Torres’ mistake in the Italian goal: “Players do not depend on mistakes or success, they depend on attempts and that is what we transmit to them. “A goal, by the way, that put uncertainty to the victory of Spain:” We have had occasions to close the game, but the victories taste better by suffering.

The coach of the Spanish team reiterated his discrepancy on the lack of a ‘9’: “We reached the goal in an associative way. Oyarzabal or Marcos Alonso, who had not been here for a long time, have been sensational in this regard.” And he did not want to get wet in terms of the opponent he prefers in the final: “The important thing is that we are among the four best teams in Europe. The rival that touches us will be very good. Whether it’s Belgium or France, we’re going to try to put them in trouble and fight for the title. “