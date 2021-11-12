11/12/2021 at 10:00 CET

Jordi Gil – Athens (Special Envoy)

Spain is played on Sunday at La Cartuja against Sweden the direct ticket for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. La Roja will qualify by adding a single point in a direct duel Before his persecutor and Luis Enrique has defined his plan for a vital meeting.

Regarding the lineup, Lucho will change several players to have a physically cool team. Unai Simón will remain in the goal, but in defense he will enter Azpilicueta on the right side for Carvajal, while Pau Torres He will be Laporte’s companion in the axis of the rear, replacing Iñigo Martínez. Jordi Alba will complete the rear in substitution of Gayà.

In the core, Captain Busquets will be in the axis and Carlos Soler points in one of the interiors. In the other there are more doubts between Gavi, Koke or even Mikel Merino, who could already be recovered for this match.

The offensive line is the one that could maintain a physiognomy similar to the one that played against Greece. Sarabia and Morata could continue, while Dani Olmo would be joined by Raúl de Tomás.

All prepared

Beyond the line-up, Luis Enrique hopes to have his 25 players available. Together with Mikel Merino, the coach hopes that Gavi and Iñigo Martínez have no problems to be able to participate if necessary. The Barça player suffered a painful blow to the eye, while . defender ended up with a loaded twin.

Luis Enrique will make changes, but made it very clear after the match against Greece that he will continue with his offensive philosophy and much less speculate on the fact that it is worth the tie. The attitude of Sweden, usually conservative, that this time he will have to go out to win since he is only worth the victory to snatch the leadership of the group from Spain.