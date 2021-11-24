11/24/2021 at 15:09 CET

.

Former Portuguese soccer player Luis Figo He stated that “the Super League is dead” and that “it is normal for the world of football to be against this competition.”

The former Portuguese international, current football adviser for UEFA, responded to the statement issued by the Super League yesterday in which they pointed out abuses by UEFA itself: “The Super League is dead. I think they are trying to get the deceased out of the drawer but I don’t think that there is abuse. The Champions League is a system that was built 70 years ago and that logically will have to evolve together with society and football. What surprises me is that teams that were in the club association and that approved the new Champions League format come from behind to make a new competition, “he declared during a ceremony in Madrid.

“UEFA is not against any team, because no one has excluded those teams from the competitions. They have opted for a competition in which only 20 teams benefit and it is logical that the others, and the world of football in general Well, they are against this situation, “he added.

Real Madrid will face Sheriff Tiraspol tonight, a team that beat the Whites at the Santiago Bernabéu (1-2), in search of qualification for the Champions League round of 16: “Champions League matches are always complicated, it is the best competition at club level and has the possibility of getting the classification and finishing first against a team that, so far, is the surprise of the group “, he said Figo.

In the same way, the former Real Madrid player appreciated the moment of form of the Italian team Carlo Ancelotti: “Madrid are doing well, I think they are one of the favorites to win LaLiga. For the Champions League I like Bayern Munich, they have very good players and they play very well.”

The Portuguese won the ‘Ballon d’Or’ – award for the best player in the world – in 2000, and currently sees the Polish striker Robert Lewandoski (Bayern Munich) as one of the big favorites to win the award this year.

“I think last year they did not give it to him because of the covid Lewandoski, that he deserved it. Maybe he would be one of those who deserves it. Then there are the usual ones, Messi, Cristiano… or Benzema, who has a career that can undoubtedly be won. It’s a bit complicated because it’s the people’s votes. “

About the arrival of Xavi Hernandez to the Blaugrana bench, Figo He said that “we still have to wait” to see his potential: “He just arrived. I saw the game yesterday and I think Barcelona played quite well, at least good football. But I think they lack players at the top who can make a difference. We have to wait, it has generated a lot of illusion with their arrival and we will see how far they can go “.

His compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who yesterday scored one of Manchester United’s two goals against Villarreal in the Champions League, received some criticism in England for the dismissal of his coach, the Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Figo He was blunt on this matter: “Christian is the best, that (the rumors) is nonsense. TO Solskjaer They have fired him because of the results and because in this case he has not had the performance that the owners wanted. So far Cristiano is being one of the best in performance and goals. “

The Portuguese also spoke about the controversy generated around the tickets that players such as Brazilians receive Vinicius or Neymar and if it is necessary to protect them: “I believe that soccer must be protected, not only Vinicius or Neymar. They are players with unbalanced and 1v1 characteristics, but that is what the referees are for. I do not believe that any player plays to hurt, football is like that, “he said.