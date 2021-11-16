11/16/2021 at 23:04 CET

The bad omens have been confirmed this Tuesday night after the operation to which Barça player Luís Frade has undergone to fix the rupture of the internal lateral ligament in his right leg that unfortunately occurred last week in training.

Performed by doctors Joan Carles Monllau and Jordi Puigdellívol at the Hospital de Barcelona, ​​the intervention was satisfactory and the pivot will be around seven months off the slopes, so the remainder of the season will be lost, starting with the duel this Thursday against Kielce and continuing with the European team with his team.

The decision not to reinforce the pivot position after the march of the emblematic Cédric Sorhaindo (to Dinamo Bucuresti) despite the fact that there was an agreement with the Luso Cuban Víctor Iturriza (FC Porto) and bad luck has left the team in an extreme situation with Ludovic Fàbregas as the only pivot next to the young Artur Parera, as promising as he lacks experience in the elite at 19 years.

The 23-year-old pivot has played nine games this season in the Sacyr Asobal League in which he has scored 34 goals. As for the Champions League, Frade has scored 10 goals in six duels played, being also a important man in the schemes of Carlos Ortega especially in defensive tasks.

Since he was injured last Thursday the alarms went off in the section and in a quick conclave between the coaching staff and the rectors with manager Xavi O’Callaghan at the head they reached the quick conclusion that it was necessary to strengthen this position.

Luís Frade will be a loss of enormous draft

| DAVID RAMÍREZ

In the first place, to face the competitions with the maximum guarantees, especially the Champions League. And also so as not to load prematurely with an excessive responsibility to a Parera who has everything to be an important pivot for Barça in the remainder of the decade.

Said and done. FC Barcelona has already reached an agreement with the Tunisian nationalized Qatari Yuseff Ben Ali, 34 years old, Al Arabi player, who in principle would sign for a month until the European stoppage once the transfer arrives and he has the final OK from his club.

Although prolonging this link is not ruled out, the objective is to strengthen the pivot for the next duels and gain time to try to find an option not only for the remainder of the year, but longer. A third pivot to accompany Fàbregas and Frade when he recovers. That is what Carlos Ortega wants.