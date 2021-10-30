The Venezuelan pitcher of the Houston Astros, Luis Garcia, made his first outing today in World Series of the Major League Baseball – MLB, giving him six strikeouts to the offense of the Atlanta Braves.

García, was chosen by manager Dusty Baker, to open Game 3 of the World Series based in Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, the performance of the Venezuelan was outstanding despite the fact that he left the match down on the board .

The Astros right-hander made a discreet start, despite allowing one run, working for three and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits, a double, four walks, an earned run and six strikeouts, all for a total of 72. pitches where 41 were strikes.

Luis García prescribed 6 arepas in Game 3 of the #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/bldkDgOZv5 – LasMayores (@LasMayores) October 30, 2021

With his start today, Luis García continues to make history among Venezuelan pitchers in the MLB and in the fall classic, becoming the fourth Venezuelan pitcher with the most strikeouts in a World Series.

Eduardo Rodríguez – 6 strikeouts – Game 4, year 2018 Freddy García – 7 strikeouts – Game 4, year 2005 Aníbal Sánchez – 8 strikeouts – Game 3, year 2012

In addition to this, he is the fifth Venezuelan pitcher and the second born in Bolívar state to make an opening in a World Series match.

Lester Straker (1987) – native of Bolívar State Freddy García (2005) Aníbal Sánchez (2012 and 2019) Eduardo Rodriguez (2018)

Luis García’s numbers this postseason

In this 2021 Major League Baseball postseason, he has worked 13 full innings, striking out 18, leaving a record of one win and one loss in four starts and an ERA of 7.62.