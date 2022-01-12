Luis Miguel, more than losing his fortune, also an arm? | Instagram

Luis Miguel would have bad news for his millions of fans, in “ruin and at risk of losing an arm”, new rumors claim that “The Sun of Mexico“It would go through one of its most critical stages. Let us tell you the details!

The singer, Luis Miguel, has been recognized as one of the best-selling Latin artists of the 90s, however, the interpreter of “Turn around“It would no longer be the shadow of what it was and new versions point to the reason.

According to certain sources, Luis Miguel, He is far from living without worries about his finances since they say, “he is bankrupt”, in addition to the serious health risk that leads him to almost lose one of his limbs, they say.

Although there have been few appearances by the 51-year-old famous, despite the boom generated by the launch of his bioseries and the great success that emerged from these productions, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri is a figure that always attracts controversy and endless speculations have accompanied his life and musical career.

However, the most recent versions about the “born in Puerto Rico” on April 19, 1970, have alerted his millions of fans and it is no wonder.

They assure that “LuisMi“He would face the strongest economic crisis of his life, coupled with serious health problems, this goes beyond” excesses “.

“He could have lost an arm.”

After an emergency intervention that was performed on Gallego Basteri, it was in the last months of 2021 that the “discographic producer“He could have lost his arm inadvertently, as revealed by the magazine TvNotas.

According to the publication’s reports, he would be a “close friend” of the star currently based in Miami, Florida, who allegedly confessed the details of the alleged bad situation of the acclaimed “music star“It can be said that no further details were given about the” informant “.

In June of last year, Micky, starred in a strong fall that resulted in a severe injury to one of his shoulders, which quickly topped the news of the show at that time, the pain was so acute that he was transferred to an emergency hospital, it transpired in those moments.

Apparently, after the surgery, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri would receive a series of recommendations that included “a long physical rehabilitation,” the magazine details.

Apparently, Gallego Basteri did not carry it out, which consequently would attract some complications that “almost led him to lose his arm,” according to the alleged publication.

In recent months it has been circulated that the “Stephanie Salas’s father“He could return to the stage, this, after a post released on his official Instagram account in recent weeks, which aroused more suspicions about the” Latin singer. ”

So far, it is unknown whether the “ex of Aracely Arámbula“and the father of his two children, plan to return to his shows. However, the controversies do not stop sprouting and some users suggested, it could be a new album.

So surely, his fans hope that the recent versions surrounding the singer will be clarified very soon, as well as confirmation of his good health.