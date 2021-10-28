Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula How did your romance start? | AP

Luis Miguel and Aracely Arambula, have kept various details about their relationship secret, although some personalities from the artistic environment have been in charge of revealing aspects of how they started this relationship.

The singer Luis Miguel is the one who has tried the most throughout his life to keep his private life far from the spotlight, including his love life and with “The Chule“would not be the exception.

However, some journalists have been in charge of knowing some details and it would be Gustavo Adolfo Infante himself who would reveal aspects about the romance that resulted in two children in common, with whom until today Luis Miguel, remains “distanced”, they assure.

Through a video, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, collaborator of the “De Primera Mano” program, would share to the public details that he assures, Arámbula would have told him about the moment he met the “Sun of Mexico“.

Last night I met Luis Miguel, Aracely Arámbula tells me Ah yes! Where? questioned the communicator …. ‘In the Baby Oh’ … ‘Ahh And that? … Gustavo Adolfo described the conversation with today’s “ex of Luis Miguel.”

In her story, the mother of the children of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, mentions the place where she coincided with the “naturalized mexican“, one of the most famous nightclubs in Acapulco, the same one that Gallego Basteri visited frequently and in which many other figures of the medium gathered.

The “television actress” explained to the communicator that that night she came to greet LuisMi to thank her for having invited her to make a video, in which she would not have been able to collaborate, according to the presenter.

It is that I went to thank him for the video, Ah! Did you make a video with him? Infante asked … ‘No, he invited me to a video but I was not, “replied the” Chihuahuan “in the talk she had with the driver to whom she reiterated,’ I had not been able to go, because I was recording a novel. ‘

Adolfo Infante, describes that the presenter of “MasterChef Latino” revealed to him in great detail the moment in which he met the listed “King Star“, who apparently would try to contact the figure on the small screen, who at first would have rejected an invitation.

That same night, Luis Miguel invited Aracely to dinner that night at a place called “Baycal”, Adolfo Infante described, it was in “a beautiful place” with an unparalleled view of the bay of Santa Lucia.

There began, the beginning of a great romance in the life of Mr. Luis Miguel, shared the communicator.

The interpreter of “The unconditional“and the Televisa collaborator aroused strong rumors back in 2005, after a series of images in which they were captured during a romantic date in Venice, Italy, the photos circulated on the front page of well-known publications.

Subsequently, the couple did not hide their romance and they were caught without reservation, even on occasions, they were accompanied by Aracely’s family, which began to give rise to rumors of a “marriage commitment”, which, some have assured, took place in secret.

In 2006, the first announcement emerged that the couple was expecting their first child, which was confirmed by Micky himself in a conference in which he revealed that his first-born would be named “Miguel.”

Two years later, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri and the interpreter of “Bad news” received their second son, Daniel. Happiness would not last for many years for the couple who at the beginning of 2009, strong rumors indicated that “they were no longer together” .

So far, the true reasons for their breakup are unknown, although various speculations circulate about the strong reasons that ended up separating them.