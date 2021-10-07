Luis Miguel and the fortune that was stolen from him, who were they? | .

If you are an admirer of singer Luis Miguel and see this Netflix series on the platform, which by the way will soon launch the third season, you can remember that in the second you saw the images of a fraud that the singer went through.

Luis Miguel also know as The Sun of Mexico It has become more popular than it already was, due to the launch of its series on Netflix, which has become one of the most popular on the platform as soon as the launch is announced.

The launch of the first season was in 2018, causing a strong phenomenon associated with his name and the disappearance of his mother Marcela Basteri, in addition to the meaning of some of his songs.

As the episodes were released each week the euphoria on the part of its millions of fans as well as the media was almost tangible.

In social networks, his name was a constant trend every week, that remained even a while longer after the first season ended.

Although many things and controversies in the life of the interpreter of “Now you can leave” was not a complete secret, when addressing these issues in the series they reappeared, like that of his daughter Michelle Salas.

The controversies will always be accompanied by great personalities, especially such as one of the stature of Luis Miguel, however it seems that another that was addressed already in the second season was three.

Michelle Salas Her ear The millionaire robbery

As you well know, he reconciled with his daughter Michelle Salas, but again he lost all contact with her once he became a partner of one of his best friends and apparently the one who was in charge of his career.

The altercation he had at a concert that caused him to partially lose his hearing in one of his ears, but without a doubt the millionaire robbery of one of his former managers was what most surprised the public.

In the series apparently they show that it was “José Pérez” himself who, precisely because of him, asked to audition for the poor quality of the team in one of his concerts, some years ago.

After he decided to retire from music, he tried to create a wine brand, but was shocked by audits to discover why he lost his hearing and that the numbers did not add up.

However, in real life it did not happen exactly like that although some parts did, in reality it was Hugo López who next to his wife put several properties in his name, this is told in the book of Luis Miguel, which by the way was written by Javier León Herrera.

The interpreter of “The unconditional” realized this in 2000 when he wanted to start a business in vineyards, when he found out everything, surely this was quite painful because Hugo was considered someone very special to him, as it was appreciated in the series.