Luis Miguel and Alejandra Guzmán In the magnifying glass of authorities? | Instagram

Luis Miguel, one of the most important figures in music, would be under the scrutiny of the authorities, is Alejandra Guzman who also appears keeping company at “Sun of Mexico“, as they point out.

The singer Luis Miguel and Alejandra Guzmán would place themselves in the eye of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, (SHCP) as revealed by the journalist, Mario Maldonado.

According to a complaint, Luis Miguel, formed a partnership in the British Virgin Islands in mid-2013 to purchase the Sky, a 25-meter long yacht.

Luis Miguel and Alejandra Guzmán In the magnifying glass of authorities? Photo: Instagram Capture

The vessel called “Skyfall Marine Ltd”, in which the Puerto Rican-born, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, is the sole shareholder along with his brother, Alejandro Gallego Basteri, who holds the position of director.

As for Alejandra Guzmán, Maldonado would affirm that the “Queen of Hearts“You purchased a luxury condo through a condo through a paper company in the British Virgin Islands.

Mario Maldonado would comment that “since 2014, Alejandra Guzmán is the sole shareholder of Frida Enterprises Corp., a company created there, through the Panamanian law firm Alemán, Cordero, Galindo and Lee (Alcogal),” as detailed.

However, in addition to famous figures such as Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, Maldonado assures that politicians are also part of said UIF investigation, including the general secretary of the Green Party in CDMX, Jesús Sesma, his brother, Guillermo Sesma, and his wife, Paulina Díaz Ordaz.

Similarly, it would ensure that Jesús Sesma has carried out operations for 68.7 million dollars without knowing the origin of the resources.

In addition, in the middle of this, he would uncover, the “wife of Sesma, would be a shareholder of the company FERRARA MUNDI, SA registered in Panama and owner of other companies in Mexico and the United States, as well as a shareholder of the companies SOHO LLC, BORGIA LLC And BLACKFORES LLC in the United States, which acquired real estate in Texas, it indicates.

It is worth mentioning that throughout this 2021, there have been several figures from the entertainment world who have not only stood out for their career, in recent months they have raised suspicions in the eyes of the authorities.

Such is the case of Inés Gómez-Mont, the “driver of Ventaneando”, is a fugitive from justice and is being investigated for alleged links with drug trafficking, while the presenter of “Laura in America” ​​would also have been called to testify to the SAT which led to his “flight and capture”.