Luis Miguel, Aracely Arámbula appeared in his series on Netflix | Instagram

Luis Miguel starred in the third and final season of Netflix fiction, and was Aracely Arambula who at one point would figure in some way in one of the episodes.

The “mexican singer“, Luis Miguel, would address the issue about Aracely Arambula in one of the plots of the fiction after warning the producers about what would have been his sentimental partner and mother of his two children.

The Puerto Rican He would have been very emphatic and sent a clear warning to the team with which he collaborated while he captured the emergence and process of the series, which was carried out by the producer “Gato Grande”.

Aracely Arámbula is not talked about, he mentioned the “record producer” in his role, played by Diego Boneta, this while he appears in a meeting with the producers of the story.

The “singer“who would also be accompanied by Carlos Ponce, who would give life to Miguel Alemán Magnani, one of the businessmen and one of the few friends closest to LuisMi for several years.

It should be remembered that Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula had a romantic relationship from 2005 to 2009, which resulted in two children: Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula.

According to versions, a year after his second son arrived in the world, reports were already circulating about the couple’s breakup, however, amid various speculations, the official reasons are still unknown.

Both Aracely and the “Divo from Mexico“, 51 years old, they have remained very reserved about this issue, at first it was speculated, it could be finally clarified in the story that Luis Miguel Gallego tells on the content platform.

However, “La Chule” through his lawyer Guillermo Pous, would end up clarifying that “he would not participate in any way in the series.”

Apparently the “ex del Sol from Mexico“He would have imposed various conditions for his name to appear in the plot, but in the end, the negotiations would not have established favorable agreements for both parties.

Something that the “discographic producer“I would make it very clear in the middle of these episodes, what you will surely have noticed after the arrival of the story last Thursday, October 14.

Born on April 19, 1970 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he has always remained very reserved in terms of his personal life, particularly in regard to his early childhood years, along with his career, when his father ” Luis Rey “discovered his talent.