Luis Miguel elbow? Mariachi attacks even with Pablo Montero

Luis Miguel would be one of the names that came to light after a mariachi gave a balcony to different figures of the show, among which they also mentioned Pablo Montero. Are they elbows?

The acclaimed singer Of Puerto Rican origin, Luis Miguel apparently left a bad memory for a mariachi group after he recently addressed the issue of artists who do not value the work of other people.

Luis Miguel He is one of the largest and most successful artists in Latin America, who during his career has had the opportunity to be accompanied by one of the most important and traditional groups, such as the “Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán”.

Despite the fact that both made a great dumbbell, the members of said group would declare in past statements that they do not plan to return to resume their work together with “Sun of Mexico“This, without going into much detail.

Recently, Chucho López, would reveal in a press conference that sadly many of the artists with whom they have worked and have contributed to their fame, did not even come close in the midst of the recent crises that left the contagions.

After thanking various figures of music for whom they have had great support, he also regretted that others on the contrary did not support the musicians dedicated to this genre, the native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the Mexican, Pablo Montero , would be two of them.

The leader of mariachis Chucho López, hinted that sometimes they must endure mistreatment by celebrities.

The musician, who has been distinguished with the “honoris causa” merit, showed his great dissatisfaction with the position taken by these types of artists, he considers that they have made them earn millions, however, he has been paying them a much smaller amount, he pointed out. in case of “LuisMi“?

For this reason, he did not skimp on saying who are the interpreters less generous with them, one of them I point out, is precisely the interpreter of “You know one thing”, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, this said about him “discographic producer“in an interview by youtuber Edén Dorantes.

It is sad that great figures who have collaborated with them, it is not a reproach, but they did not come close. People that we have made them win and we have seen that they charge 10 million, 15 million pesos and they always give us what they want to mariachi.

Jesús López stressed about the gesture of “equality” something for which he fights as leader of the mariachis, he said.

As for Pablo Montero, he said that although he is one of the most, he has taken advantage of this genre to achieve fame and has had various presentations on the arm of regional musicians, the treatment has not been the most flattering.

“Pablo Montero He has never supported the mariachi, “said López, who also mentioned an uncomfortable moment in a past altercation between the singer, Montero and the members of the group.

As to Luis Miguel, the musical director with five years of experience mentioned that the 51-year-old artist only hires them, however, he does not extend any help as other famous interpreters of vernacular music have done, among which he highlighted Pepe Aguilar and / or Alejandro Fernandez.