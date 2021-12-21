Luis Miguel How much did you earn for your Netflix series?

There is no doubt that one of the most famous series within the platform From Netflix it has been Luis Miguel: The Series and it has been a sensation not only in Mexico, but in much of the world.

That’s right, the launch of the Serie Luis Miguel’s autobiography by Netflix was a success for the platform and a success that made the singer resume his career and overcome any financial problem he might have.

However, the question that millions of people have right now is how much he charged Luis Miguel for the rights to his series.

As you may remember, the first season of the series premiered in 2018, it was then that we began to learn about the singer’s most private secrets; his childhood, the difficult relationship with his father and the beginnings of his career.

According to Forbes magazine, the Mexican singer received $ 5 million for the first season of the series alone.

It should be noted that the figure was released by Carlos Bremer, one of the pillars and responsible for the series to be carried out.

According to the information, Bremer was in charge of creating the strategy so that Luis Miguel could take advantage of the series’ boom and resume his artistic career.

The role of Carlos Bremer was played by Carlos Ponce and there it was shown that the businessman was one of the friends who encouraged the singer to undertake this new project that finally generated large profits of money and to regain his success.

In addition, the five million that Luis Miguel earned in the first season is more than the 4.5 million dollars that Joaquin Phoenix, winner of the Oscar, received for starring in the ‘Joker’, a film that grossed more than one billion dollars at the box office.

It is logical to think that if the first season was a success, a second part would be more and better.

Especially for Luis Miguel, who for the second part of his life increased his cache and, although the exact figure has not been disclosed, Bremer revealed that he could have easily doubled or tripled his earnings.

And it is that, for the second season of the series Luis Miguel could earn between 10 and 15 million dollars, according to calculations by Carlos Bremer.

Of course, attached to his style, Luis Miguel neither confirms nor denies these figures, something that was undoubtedly to be expected.

Undoubtedly the same happens with the third season, there is no definite or confirmed figure on how much the singer received.

However, like Boneta, we assume that Luis Miguel increased his cache with the success of each season.

And we are talking only about profits made in concepts of copyright, but there is much more.