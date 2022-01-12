With little more than 40 years of artistic career, the name of Luis Miguel continues to monopolize the front pages since the premiere of his series at the hands of Netflix, which was headed by Diego Boneta.

And it is that throughout three seasons, the singer was seen as the very few occasions and shared some details of his life that were unknown, from his family, his career and even some of his romances.

Since then, the singer’s songs have been placed in the top positions on different digital platforms, and even new generations have chanted songs such as “Guilty or not”, “I have everything except you” and “Word of honor”.

However, the series reopened a few wounds that seemed to have healed over the years, but it did become a good economic source for the “Sun of Mexico.”

And it is that everything seems to indicate that only for the first season of the series where the themes of his childhood and the relationship with his father are touched, Luis Rey the singer obtained earnings of no less than five million dollars.

However, a source close to the interpreter of Mexican nationality, revealed that the singer revealed to a Mexican media that not only wasted everything that the series left him financially, but also was on the verge of losing an arm.

Serious health?

According to what was shared by TV Notes magazine, Luis Miguel had a spectacular accident in June 2021, as a heavy fall fractured his left shoulder.

Realizing the seriousness of the situation, the singer of songs like “La bikina” was transferred to a hospital in Santa Monica, United States, where a small surgical intervention was performed.

Once the operation was finished, the American doctors suggested that he undergo a rehabilitation process, but the Mexican star did not do so and therefore some complications broke out months later.

The worst of his recovery happened shortly before the holidays because his health worsened to such a degree that he was gangrenous his left arm to the point of losing it.

However, the doctors were able to intervene in time and managed to save his entire arm and at the moment he is in the process of rehabilitation that will be quite long despite the fact that the singer has already announced a surprise for 2022.

Depressed and bankrupt?

Despite the fact that only three seasons of the singer’s life were made, he had an economic remuneration of a total of three million Mexican pesos, which he has wasted in a few months.

But everything seems to indicate that the singer is going to return in style and it is not known if with new music or a new tour throughout Mexico and the United States, which will make his career stand out again.

