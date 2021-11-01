Luis Miguel launches message about series: “It is not 100% true” | AP

Luis Miguel would have recently manifested himself through a message moments before the premiere of the fiction that portrays his life, the “Sun of Mexico“He was blunt:” It’s fiction, it’s not 100% true. “

Was the “mexican singer“, Luis Miguel, born in Puerto Rico, who recently manifested himself through a message on Twitter about his life, the”divo from Mexico“would send a strong message about the plot.

The Netflix series is fiction, it is not 100% true. It is based on real events, it would be the message that the 51-year-old artist wrote through the application.

The interpreter of “The bikina“would address the issue of the veracity of the plot in a message through his own account on the Twitter platform to clarify that many of the scenes presented throughout the season are inspired by facts about his life.

It should be remembered that the story portrayed under the production of “Big Cat” would portray the fiction without keeping an order so faithful to the events in the real life of the interpreter of “Turn around“, as they have pointed out on several occasions.

Many of the names that were involved in this product would end up offended by the treatment that the producer gave them in the plot, particularly in the case of the daughter of Luis Miguel and / or her mother, Stephanie Salas, Roberto Palazuelos or even Paty Manterola, among others.

Nevertheless, “LuisMi“, who was the key character of Luis Miguel: The Series, clarified that the television product contains some of the passages of his life told in a “dramatized” way.

Although there were particularly some scenes from the third installment of which they have affirmed occurred as they recreated it as was the meeting of Luis Miguel and Mariah Carey, who actually met in Aspen, on a “half-blind date” by friends of both, according to some versions.

Without a doubt the “King Star“, was portrayed in two of the most important moments of his life, on the one hand fiction shows him at the highest point of his career, as well as in one of the darkest stages, when his career was involved in the middle of lawsuits, scandals and cancellations of contracts and concerts.

Luis Miguel: The Series, would capture to the followers the process to become a bright sun as well as the “sunset” of his career, which for many would have meant the “eclipse of the Sun”, as mentioned by the journalist Claudia de Icaza, the journalist who was sued for the book written about “Micky”.

While others differ in believing that the name and weight of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri in music can hardly be forgotten one day, since for many, he is and will be considered a “Mexican idol”.