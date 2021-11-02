Luis Miguel: The Series kept viewers with many doubts since its premiere in 2019, especially when seeing the most important moments in the life of the famous singer recounted. And this Friday the wait for the last season of history finally ended. Starring Diego Boneta, the new chapters show the singer in his most current years, surrounded by love affairs in which the relationship he had with Mariah Carey stands out, as well as the whereabouts of his brother, Sergio Basteri. But the real Luis Miguel has a message for all fans of this production.

© GrosbyGroup Luis Miguel reappeared to give a message about the series of his life

Despite the emotion that the episodes cause among the public, which usually relates the characters to the people who met Luis Miguel, the singer born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in real life, he himself made a clarification. “The Netflix series is fiction,” can be read on Luis Miguel’s official Twitter account.

The La Bikina interpreter is not very active on social media. In fact, his posts are usually promotional when he has a tour or thanks the public who was present at one of his concerts. That is why his message caused curiosity among his fans.

“It is not 100% true. Based on real events, “adds the singer in his text in which he did not give more details about the series or add videos or images that we can see in this third season. However, some of his fans pointed out that behind this message there is a disclaimer, as there were certain details in previous seasons by some people mentioned in the series indirectly.

Diego Boneta’s goodbye to his character as Luis Miguel

In the midst of the fury of the final chapters, Diego Boneta closed this cycle that a few years ago put him in the public eye for his personification with the famous singer. “The years go by, but the Sun continues to shine. A pleasure, Micky ”, he wrote along with three photographs in which he recounts the passage of time between Luis Miguel’s youth, adult and current years.

© @ diego

The actor just remembered how Luis Miguel reacted when he saw him characterized as him. “We had that exchange where he came to me and said: ‘You blew it!’, Since when he came to Baby O ‘, on set and I in character, and he stares at me and says:’ How handsome I am! ‘”Diego said with a laugh.

