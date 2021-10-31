Luis Miguel would be imprisoned by William Brockhaus, his former manager | Instagram

Who is William Brockhaus, Luis Miguel’s ex-manager who almost landed him in jail

Daniela sagastegui

Many of those who have already seen the first chapters of the third season of ‘Luis Miguel: the series’ wonder who William Brockhaus is, because from the initial episode this character has a great weight in the plot.

That is why this time we tell you the true story of the relationship between Brockhaus and Luis Miguel, the end of which almost led the ‘Sol de México’ to jail.

Who is William Brockhaus and how he met Luis Miguel

Unlike other characters in the series, this one actually has the same first and last name as his counterpart in real life, something that shows how badly the relationship between Brockhaus and Luis Miguel ended.

According to what various media reported at that time, the two met in 1997 and struck up a friendship that lasted several years and were so close that in 2012 – as he had done before with Alejandro Asensi – he hired him as his manager. exclusive.

This shows the great confidence that ‘Micky’ had in who William Brockhaus is, because according to his description on LinkedIn, the position included managing his business and tours.

As revealed after Brockhaus’s lawsuit against Luis Miguel, the payment would correspond to nothing less than 10% of the profits from each presentation of the singer, as mentioned in the series.

In addition, in real life this character created the company WB Management for this, being the owner and CEO of it, having Luis Miguel as his only client.

Why William Brockhaus sued Luis Miguel and almost landed him in jail

The most recent timeline of the third season of ‘Luis Miguel, the series’ tells us that the interpreter of ‘La Bikina’ ignored his legal and financial problems while going through one of his worst streaks on a personal level due to his addictions and the fall of his career, which was in such bad shape that ‘El Sol’ only sang in palenques.

After being arrested in Los Angeles, the character played by Diego Boneta points out that it is all the fault of who William Brockhaus is and we have the reason in the lawsuit that he filed against Luis Miguel after his labor separation.

In 2015, ‘Luismi’ canceled a series of concerts after being criticized for missing performances and even retiring from the stage in the middle of his sets. Thus, they argued that they would cancel the tour of the United States due to ‘health problems’, but this was the last nail in the coffin of the relationship between Brockhaus and Luis Miguel.

William stopped working with the famous and months later sued him for breach of contract, which Brockhaus won, with the ruling that the singer had to pay him 1.4 million dollars as compensation and although, according to some documents of the lawsuit, Luis Miguel had the money to pay off his debt, he didn’t.

For this reason, ‘Luismi’ was notified on three different occasions to attend the Los Angeles Court, but he did not attend either and consequently his luxurious Rolls Royce Phantom, valued at 300 thousand dollars, was seized because at this time he no longer had the money needed to pay William.

Thus, the demand for who William Brockhaus is is the real reason why Luis Miguel was arrested in the United States for contempt on May 2, 2017, having to pay a million dollars as bail to avoid being sent to jail.

What happened to William Brockhaus and where is he now

After their arrest, the attorneys for Luis Miguel and Brockhaus reached an agreement that same month and the debt was paid – possibly as a result of the sale of their properties, as the series shows – but the enmity remains just as present.

Luis Miguel tried to keep this fact a secret, but the news traveled the world, adding to the scandal of another lawsuit: that of Alejandro Fernández, which the Mexican regional singer won and whose debt was settled until 2018, thanks precisely to the series of Luis Miguel.

For his part, who is William Brockhaus reported on his LinkedIn page that he is currently the main owner of Liquid Capital West Texas, a company that offers financial solutions in different industries.