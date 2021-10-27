Luis Miguel, video scandalizes third season premiere | Instagram

Luis Miguel is about to arrive at the platform of Netflix with the premiere of the third season of his bioseries and a new scandal arises thanks to the advance that circulated from Luis Miguel’s account: La Serie, on YouTube.

There is only one day left until the plot of “mexican singer“Of Puerto Rican origin, Luis Miguel, finally arrives on the content platform and is already causing quite a controversy, particularly due to some of the opinions of the fans who defended him”ex of Aracely Arámbula“and father of her two children.

Luis Miguel: The Series, is one of the most anticipated stories by users of the content platform, the third and last season in history that captures the intricate life of “Sun of Mexico“This Thursday, October 28, arrives and a stir has already formed.

Although the page expressed its justifications to the followers, the reactions to one of the advances of the plot around Luis Miguel, unleashed a series of opinions in which until Diego Boneta it would come out scraped These were the details!

The recent promotion of the authorized bioseries of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri has caused a strong controversy and some opinions in which some described “bizarre” scenes and moments in the advances presented from the channel in which they even criticized Diego Boneta.

A few days after the premiere of the long-awaited fiction, the users of the application expressed their joy at finally knowing some other of the secrets of the mysterious life of the interpreter of “Turn around“.

Making a brief review of the comments, many were also excited to see Luisito Rey again, a character played by Oscar Jaenada, who with his talented interpretation conquered the public,

Many remembered the phrases that gave material for many memes after the first season of the plot in 2018, so surely “C0ñ0 Mickey” will sound very familiar to you.

Likewise, they also made reference to the romance that Mariah Carey He held with Luis Miguel, who is expected to finally clarify the details of the torrid romance, were some of the key scenes in the episodes presented.

However, the third season that revolves around the life of “discographic producer“, comes again from the hand of the producer” Gato Grande “generating some not so flattering opinions since some called it a” mockery “towards Gallego Basteri.

The users of the social network did not share the laughs of the protagonist and also producer of the plot since the loyal fans of LuisMi immediately reminded him “that it was not Luis Miguel.”

“You know that without LM fans you would continue to be a second man, playing second man roles. Be careful Diego because you are only Diego Boneta, not Luis Miguel, reads one of the reactions by user @ silke.gar”.

