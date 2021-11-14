Luis Miguel What is the best-selling album of the “Sol”? | Instagram

Luis Miguel is one of the figures who has ventured with resounding success in various musical genres, with 100 million records sold worldwide, the album “Nothing is the same“is the most requested in his 40 years of artistic career.

The “singer“Luis Miguel has distinguished himself as one of the greatest successful artists in Latin America, his wide range of musical styles from pop, ballads, boleros, rancheras and even jazz has led him to win ten Grammy Awards.

Although the defendant “Sun of Mexico“He has a great discography, one of his albums became one of the most requested by Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri’s fans in his 40-year artistic career.

Luis Miguel What is the best-selling album of the “Sol” ?. Photo Capture Instagram

Even in the bio-series that reflects his life on Netflix, the name of the material is constantly mentioned, which according to the scenes, promised to be one of the most successful in the artistic career of “discographic producer“.

It was the album “Romance“, one of the best-selling albums in the career of LuisMi, with 13 million copies worldwide, in addition to being one of the most successful albums in Gallego Basteri’s career, it is the best-selling album in Spanish in history.

The material signifies the resounding incursion of Micky to the world of boleros, under the arm of the composer Armando Manzanero, hired by the WEA Latina record label, the album covers 12 songs that include “Don’t talk to me anymore”, “Unforgettable”, “La Puerta”, “La Barca”, “Te strange “,” You “,” With you in the distance “,” Much heart “,” The Lie “,” When I come back to your side “,” I don’t know about you “and” How “.

The album received more than 70 platinum records and achieved success in countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Australia, Finland, Portugal, New Zealand, Turkey. , Holland, Greece, France, Denmark and Canada.

After this material, other albums like “Mexico on the skin“with 9 million, and” Romances “with 7 million 500 thousand was the number 12 of August of 1997 and it is also dedicated to boleros, it had the production of Bebu Silvetti, Armando Manzanero and Luis Miguel himself, in 1998 it was made Recipient of the Grammy Award in the category Best Latin Pop Album.

It was followed by album titles such as “A man seeks a woman” (the sixth album recorded by the singer) Aries with 6 million, “Nada es Igual”, released on August 20, 1996 with 4 million 300 thousand copies, “Vivo 2000 “with 3 million 600 thousand copies sold and 33 with 2 million 500 thousand copies.

On the opposite side, is what would be the eighteenth album of Luis Miguel, 51-year-old, who in May 2008 launched the production of “Complices with 1.2 million copies sold, from which songs like” Si tú te dares “, and” Ay, cariñito “emerge.