Luis Miguel Has your career expired? Carlos Bremer clarifies version

Luis Miguel is one of the most prominent Spanish-language music figures and one of the best-selling artists of the 90s, in the midst of controversial versions, they clarify what his future will be.The Sun of Mexico“?

The singer of Puerto Rican origin, Luis Miguel, has given rise to various speculations throughout his musical career, however, the strongest would circulate in recent years after a permanent absence from the stage.

So far, the performer of various genres including funk, pop, ballads, boleros, jazz tangos, big band and mariachi, Luis Miguel, has not given clear signals about a possible return to the stage.

Luis Miguel Has your career expired? Carlos Bremer clarifies version. Photo: Instagram Capture

In the midst of controversies that come and go about his career and personal life, a person very close to “Sun“, born on April 17, 1970, would clarify the versions about his supposed” ruin “and” serious health problems. “

What will happen to “Micky”?

Carlos Bremer, one of the people close to Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, would react to the wave of rumors circulating about the career of the 51-year-old famous.

The businessman, responded to questions about the future of the career of “LuisMi“, of whom he not only assures that” he is financially well, and also anticipates his next return to music. ”

Speaking to Ventaneando, the “regiomontano” would destroy the recent versions that ran in the magazine TvNotas in which a presumed friend close to the “Sun” would confess the critical moment that he is supposedly going through “discographic producer“.

“Luis Miguel is well with healthy finances, fortunately he was able to cover his debts satisfactorily and as if that were not enough, he is preparing to resume his career as a singer,” would assure the friend of the man now based in Miami, Florida before the cameras of the Ventaneando program.

The current CEO of VALUE, Grupo Financiero, is one of those responsible for rescuing the career of the “music star” together with Miguel Alemán Magnani.

I will always be his friend, I will always take care of him. For me he is someone who has given Mexico so much that I do not care about his problems, you always have to be there to support him.

Bremer, who became known thanks to the reality show “Shark Tank”, (for entrepreneurs) took the opportunity to send a message along with a series of tips to “ex of Aracely Arámbula“,” mother of Stephanie Salas “and two more children with the Mexican actress.

He took the opportunity and cleaned up all his mistakes, he was very good with everyone. He fulfilled his debts to everyone and gave us the emotion of having him as the great that he is, would be the words of Gallego Basteri’s friend.

Similarly, he also recalled the problem he suffers in his ear, “tinnitus” which prevented Luis Miguel from singing as he always would have done, however, the “businessman” pointed out that several have encouraged the interpreter to return: “We need him on stage,” he would comment during the Tv Azteca evening talk.