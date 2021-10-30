Luis Miguel Why doesn’t he live in Acapulco anymore? He left his mansion | INSTAGRAM

After so many years of partying relaxation and even living in your Acapulco mansion, Luis Miguel, the Sun of Mexico abandoned his property and practically no longer visits it, returning to Mexico only for very special occasions, which is why several theories have emerged as to why he abandoned said property.

Users have reached several conclusions about why Luis Miguel he left Acapulco and why you no longer want to live in Mexico, some Internet users assure that it is simply one of the most obvious reasons and it is that he probably found having a better life outside the country and many others due to the insecurity that exists in the state of Warrior.

The famous entertainment journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante released another of the theories on his channel Youtube, in which he assures that it is very likely due to a possible confrontation he had with a person dedicated to the n @ rco.

As reported by the communicator Luis Miguel, he could have faced a famous criminal known as “La Barbie”, supposedly having found himself in a restaurant near the center of Acapulco, but that they had had a confrontation that made them not want to see each other again.

Thus it was that according to what was reported, said figure would communicate with Mickey Asking him that he no longer wanted to see him in Acapulco, so the interpreter of “La Inconditional” did not think twice and decided to leave the beach and even the country.



Luis Miguel’s abandoned mansion in Acapulco.

He currently lives in Miami Florida, leaving his luxurious mansion in Playa Bonfil, which is located in one of the most expensive areas of Acapulco called Punta Diamante.

This building is characterized by its yellow color and its large windows face the beautiful Pacific Ocean.

On some occasion, the sun carried out an interview in which he showed off the details that he was doing especially in his home, ensuring that its curved facade allowed the sun to illuminate his house completely.

In addition, you could appreciate the interior of the beach, however for many years he was the only person who lived in that place so he was totally free to walk around the house without worrying about being observed.

Another of the theories points out that when the place began to become more populated, it no longer had the same privacy and that is why he decided to go to live in another place where he would have more comfort

It was 2009 when the famous man left Acapulco where he spent so long to spend most of his time in Miami and Los Angeles in two other luxurious properties.