Luis Miguel captured on screen another of his most intense love relationships in the third and final season of the Netflix series, his relationship with Mariah Carey of whom apparently, he hinted an infidelity, another version indicates another side of the story and Celine Dion appears in it.

The “singer“, Luis Miguel, who despite being born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has been considered” Mexican “when growing up and succeeding in that country, premiered the last and third season of the bioseries of Netflix, where he portrays his past relationship with the so-called “The supreme singing bird”.

Apparently, according to the Netflix biography, Luis Miguel, figure in the life of the singer With whom he must do many merits so that the interpreter of “All I Want For Christmas”, notices him.

The “Puerto Rican“He always ended up claiming the artist about the close relationship he had with a friend of hers, a” film actor “in fiction, hinting at a supposed infidelity towards the artist, embodied in the plot by Diego Boneta.

However, another version would reveal Celine Dion, apparently as the “third in discord” but not in the romance between the couple as might be believed but because years later, it would be the figure with which Gallego Basteri launched the issue in question.

So finally, the theme of Armando Manzanero “Are we a couple“In English version, it did see the light but it would not be until 2020, in a duet with the Canadian singer, Celine Dion.

It would be Luis Miguel who several years later, would premiere the theme of the song with the interpreter of “My Heart Will Go On”, performed by the British, Jade Ewen. This would derive certain comments among users of social networks that supposedly refer to a “betrayal” by Micky.

This, after Gallego Basteri would have first recorded the song “After Tonight”, along with “Tommy Mottola’s ex” and his then partner, with whom he finally ends up annoyed after supposedly his voice was modified by not seeing “harmony” between the two voices, according to Foster.

It is presumed that Gallego Basteri has not included the song that the singer would eventually include in her album, which she dedicated to “Luismi“. In order not to infringe on copyrights it is very possible that Gallego has changed the letter to” It´s Impossible “.

Basteri, was in the best moment of his career and after the mediatic romance with the singer, the artist wanted to project himself in the US market, so there were no shortage of opportunities.

However, Luis Miguel rejects a proposal in cinema, the film “El Zorro”, since it should be remembered, LuisMi hated acting, thus he also terminated his participation in the album “Songbook” that squandered his working relationship with David Foster.

In the end, the duet with the “composer” and “music producer” did not materialize either, this after some disagreements that the couple had in the middle of the project.

A few years ago, Mariah Carey herself would have released her own version in a book in which she portrays her years with the interpreter to whom she dedicated a few chapters: “The Latin Elvis“as she called it.

The native of Huntintong, would have revealed in her work “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”, that the past romance with the singer would have left her very ill and she would even have had to go to seek medical help, according to her.