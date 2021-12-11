It was in 2016 when Netflix opted to bring to its platform the life of one of the most successful singers in Mexico and the world, and that is how Diego Boneta was chosen to give life to the “Sun”.

Since then, the artist’s great songs have not only returned to top the digital platform playlists, but also form a meaning in the life of Luis Miguel as they were the protagonists of each chapter.

Throughout three seasons, some details of the life of the interpreter of Mexican nationality could be known, from romances, problems and the relationship he had with his father Luisito Rey and the tragic disappearance of Marcela Basteri.

Although it was already public knowledge that the singer’s mother disappeared from the lives of him and his brothers when they were very young, very little was known about the reasons and even their whereabouts.

The person in charge of giving life to Luis Miguel’s mother in fiction was the Italian actress Anna Favella, and the actress shared that it was an honor and a great challenge to bring Marcela Basteri back to life.

The series shared many details of his life. Photo: Netflix / Twitter

What is a fact is that the interpreter of hits such as “Guilty or not”, “The half turn” and “I have everything except you”, has had to bear with the disappearance of his mother over the years .

But now, the one who became a trend through social networks was Luis Miguel’s younger brother, Alejandro Basteri, as he posted a series of images of his mother on the occasion of his birthday.

Marcela Basteri on Instagram?

It should be noted that the person in charge of giving life to Luis Miguel’s brother in the series was the Mexican influencer and youtuber, JuanPa Zurita, and without a doubt he created a true brotherhood with Diego Boneta.

Despite the fact that all the fans applauded the “good relationship” of the brothers, Alejandro himself shared with the actors that they get along much better than he did with the interpreter.

And it is that Basteri has been very close to the “Sun” but they try to keep his closeness out of the public eye and social networks but he tries to maintain that bond with his brother through business.

Today Alejandro is 49 years old and he has always kept the memory of his mother very present in his networks and in the lives of his children, as he does not miss the opportunity to make small tributes to Marcelas.

The businessman has always kept the memory of his mother. Photo: Twitter

Now, the businessman returned to give something to talk about after sharing a series of photographs of his mother on his Instagram profile on the occasion of his birthday, and these are images that very few knew where Luis Miguel appears.

It was on December 10th when Luis Miguel’s mother and his brothers had turned 75 years old, and Alejandro touched everyone with beautiful words to one of the most important women in his life.

“A day like today was born who gave birth to a family with principles, values ​​and above all with a big heart … It has always been my greatest inspiration and my best example in this life, we miss you with all our hearts,” he wrote businessman.

The rest was accompanied by three photographs: the first of them shows Alex and Micky children while they were eating next to Marcela, while the second was a collage of different images of Basteri.

The third was the one that was most applauded because it was a video of a cake and a candle, which means that the businessman continues to celebrate his mother’s birthday despite the years he has not seen her.

Immediately, the images exceeded 50 thousand reactions and thousands of comments that applauded Marcela’s birthday and the beautiful words she has for her mother.



