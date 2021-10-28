Within the framework of the premiere of the last season of Luis Miguel: The series, which will premiere this Thursday 28 on Netflix, details about the intricate life of the Mexican singer continue to come to light. One of those themes that most captivates viewers and fans of “El sol de México” is the one related to his mother, Marcela basteri. In that sense, Customs Basteri, great-aunt of the interpreter of “When the sun warms up,” recounted how his last meeting with his niece was.

In an interview she gave to the Ventaneando (Azteca) program, Luis Miguel’s great-aunt recalled the last contact she had with Marcela Basteri 35 years after her mysterious disappearance, which remains a complete mystery to this day.

“He came to Italy to visit his father and meet his family. We didn’t ask her anything because she said she got along with her husband and that everything was fine. ” The mother of “Luismi” was accompanied by her youngest son, Sergio, while Alexander, the second of his children, was with his paternal grandparents in Spain.

“She wanted to stay in Italy, but her husband called her because he had to go to Chile to sign for Luisito, for Micky. Because otherwise I wouldn’t be able to sing. However, the manager called me and told me Aunt Adua it is not necessary for Marcela and Luisito to come and sign for Micky so that he can sing, that is my responsibility ”, said Adua from Massa, Italy.

After a month and not hearing from her, her family became concerned and lost track of her. Adua assured that having learned of the bad relationship he had with King Luisito I would not have let her go.

However, the singer’s great aunt had a last telephone conversation with Marcela and heard that Luisito Rey was with his niece at the residence in Las Matas, where it is said that he lost his life.

“He told me: ‘Auntie, I’m going to Chile.’ I heard Luisito who said: ‘Ale, bring me the suitcase’, that he was loading the car […] He hasn’t called me again, ”he said.

Similarly, the Basteri’s relative confirmed that Marcela had plans to move to Italy to be close to her family and even discussed a monetary issue regarding an account that Marcela had in Switzerland.