Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Photo: Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

In the event organized last night by PBC in the eastern United States, in Florida, fights were seen with a lot of emotion and alternatives, the main one being the one that faced Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin.

Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 KO) beat Charles martin (28-3-1, 25 KOs) in a match where, for the first time, he began to notice signs that time is taking a toll on his abilities. He was knocked down twice by a Martin who showed up in flawless form, displaying boxing qualities that we had not seen before. Ortiz imposed his best technique in the sixth round, beating the American after two knockdowns and thus becoming a rival to Filip Hrgovic for a future final world tie with Oleksandr Usyk’s scepter in sight. The Ukrainian, watching Ortiz last night, could beat the Cuban and the Croat at the same time.

In the previous fights, Frank Sanchez (20-0, 13 KO) beat Christian hammer (26-9, 16 KO) by unanimous decision, triple 100-89. It was the most boring fight of the night, with the Cuban far superior to an opponent called at the last minute, whom he knocked down in the tenth and last round. He could have knocked out as soon as Sánchez squeezed, but he did not convince with his attitude against the Teuton of Romanian origin, very at the mercy of the winner’s technique.

Previously, Jonathan Rice (15-6-1, 10 KO) widely dominated Michael Polite Coffie (12-2, 9 KO) in ten rounds, showing how “fake” records fall as an undefeated boxer faces someone of minimal qualities. Rice is not the best heavyweight in the world, very overweight and with a technique that does not rise from the approved one, but he has exposed that Polite Coffie was going 12-0 for a more than chosen career, saving Darmani Rock. The scores of 97-93, 97-93 and 99-91 reflect what happened in the ring.

What’s more, Ali Eren Demirezen (15-1, 12 KO) knocked out Gerald washington (20-5-1, 13 KO) in the eighth of his ten agreed innings, showing bravery and more variety of resources than his opponent. Despite being taller, Washington showed a stiff trunk and little joy in the legs at the proposals of the Turk, who governed the short distance and did a good job until the hostilities stopped.

The gala was opened by an authentic thriller, a suspense film in four and a half minutes that put many of us on their feet. Viktor faust (9-0, 7 KO) won in the second round a Iago Kiladze (27-6-1, 19 KO) in a true shrapnel exchange, a war without quarter that scored up to five knockdowns in the short time the fight lasted. Spectacular, to the dog’s face, what he experienced until the referee decided to end the war by stopping the fight after visiting Kiladze the canvas in the second round, perhaps with great desire for the Georgian to stop tormenting the man of the local promoter.

Let’s hope that PBC has in mind to face last night’s winners, because it was shown that, without the need for big names, very good proposals can be offered by matching bouts properly.