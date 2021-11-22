Updated on Monday, 22 November 2021 – 13:45

The minister assures to understand that there is “uncertainty and concern” before the increase in prices due to the shortage crisis. The sector had announced a large demonstration

Luis Planas, during the Forum held in Madrid Chema MoyaEFE

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas announced this Monday that it will meet next day 29 with the agricultural sector as a whole to address “the current situation of uncertainty” that farmers and ranchers are going through due to the exorbitant rise in production costs that has put thousands of farms in check.

Three days after the main agrarian organizations announced that they were going to undertake a series of ‘tractorates’ during the month of December throughout the Spanish geography that would culminate at the end of January with a great demonstration in Madrid, the minister has reacted to finally set a date for the meeting, which has been scheduled for next Monday.

According to the Ministry itself, the meeting will be attended by professional agricultural organizations, agri-food cooperatives, industry and distribution. Given the dramatic situation in the sector, Planas had received in recent weeks, before the concentrations were announced, a written request from the representatives of the farmers and ranchers to hold an “urgent” meeting, but so far there had been no response. .

As EL MUNDO published last week, first individually (on November 5) and then jointly (on November 11), ASAJA, UPA and COAG had written to the minister requesting a meeting “concerned about the difficult profitability that farms are experiencing due to the increase in production costs “with the aim” of seeking urgent solutions that cushion the effects of said increase. “There was no response … until today when the minister made this announcement during his intervention in the forum ‘The challenge to transform the agri-food sector ‘, organized by the . agency and the KPMG consultancy.

In it, he has declared that he wants to share with the agrarian representatives the new Law of the Food Chain that is currently being processed in Parliament and also to “discuss and talk about the current moment, analyze the problems and see the solutions.” Specifically, Luis Planas has referred to the current situation in the agricultural sector – “I understand that there is uncertainty and concern“, he has said verbatim – and has reiterated his commitment to” dialogue “as an ideal working method” to resolve doubts and seek solutions. “

RAISE OF INPUTS

Among the measures that the agrarian organizations plan to ask the minister to be the approval of a tax reduction, especially for cattle ranchers, who are going through a very delicate situation, because of the rise in agricultural diesel (73%) and electricity (270) %), together with other inputs, the rise in fertilizers (307%) or feed (durum wheat, 60% per ton) has done special damage.

Anticipating this request, the minister pointed out today that the Government has already done a good part of its ‘duties’, such as maintaining the refund of the agricultural gas tax, a fuel that is also subsidized, or the maintenance of the personal income tax module system for the agricultural sector. At this point, Planas recalled that in 2020 the largest tax reduction for the Spanish countryside in recent years was applied, with a reduction in the tax base of 1,051 million euros, according to his own words.

In addition, he considered that compliance with the Chain Law, whose reform is about to be legally completed, will be “a great opportunity to rebalance” the distribution of value in a more fair way between the different links. The second phase of this rule -which arrive at Congress next week– “improve the negotiating capacity of the weakest link, who are farmers and ranchers, and allow them to obtain a decent remuneration for their products.”

For its part, Pedro Cheap, President of Asaja, has advocated in recent days for exhausting the channels of dialogue with the Government: “My experience tells me that before the calendar of mobilizations there is the calendar of negotiations because it is important to fix the problems, although not only with the Ministry of Agriculture, which is very important, but also with others, such as the Ministry of Consumption, which has to have a touch of attention for certain approaches; the Ministry of Ecological Transition, for example on the issue of energy; or the Ministry Labor and Social Security, especially due to the labor reform and the temporary conditions that are to be imposed, is not what the Spanish countryside needs because it is also impossible to apply. “

The agricultural organizations had planned this week specify the planned mobilization schedule. Some concrete ones are already programmed, such as this same Wednesday the 24th in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture in Madrid by the fruit and vegetable sector of the province of Almera. Also the usual ones in recent dates that have been carried out by the milk producers sector (due to the low price that the industries are paying them) or those of the tobacco sector for the same reason, in this case from Cetarsa, a public company of branch tobacco. “If in these 12 days, this public company does not pay the farmers a price that meets the increase in costs and according to the quality of the tobacco delivered, we will go out on the streets on December 9 and 10 with roadblocks” , has announced the head of Asaja Extremadura, Angel Garcia Blanco.

