11/22/2021 at 10:52 CET

.

Front Luis Suarez and Joao Felix and the midfielder Geoffrey kondogbia, Atlético de Madrid footballers, face the fifth day of the Champions League, next Wednesday against Milan at the Wanda Metropolitano, a yellow card from the penalty for a cycle of three cautions, so if they see one they will miss the Predictably decisive duel against Porto at Do Dragao in the last round of the group stage of the top European tournament.

The Uruguayan attacker, Atlético de Madrid’s top scorer in the past and the current campaign, has been booked in the last two games of the Champions League, both against Liverpool, first at the Wanda Metropolitano and then at Anfield.

The Portuguese footballer, in doubt for this Wednesday due to a muscle blow suffered in training last Thursday and that separated him from the confrontation last Saturday against Osasuna, saw yellow in the first date against Porto and in the fourth against the English team, while the French midfielder added both yellows in the first two games.

At once, Felipe Monteiro He is out for this Wednesday due to his expulsion against Liverpool at Anfield and for the next game against Porto, although Atlético has presented an appeal to lower his penalty from two crashes.

“It was a bit hard. It is not to receive two games, because it was not such a strong play. I think that when you watch TV slowly it seems like a slightly stronger play,” said the Brazilian central on Saturday, one of the two safe casualties for the meeting on Wednesday with Kieran trippier, who continues with his recovery from a grade III sprain in the left acromioclavicular joint suffered on November 7 against Valencia.