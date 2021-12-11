12/11/2021 at 1:37 PM CET

.

For the second day in a row, Luis Suarez trained with the group throughout the entire session, apparently finalizing his set-up of the muscular discomfort suffered against Porto in Do Dragao, with which he points to the derby this Sunday against Real Madrid, although, today today, initially as a substitute at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

Its evolution has been rapid. Last Thursday he underwent radiological tests that ruled out that he had “any tear” in the adductor muscle, according to the club; On Friday, the entire training session was added to the work with the group and this Saturday he did it again, with which the perception is that he will be ready to be part of the call in the derby, waiting for him to offer the list Simeone.

His presence in the eleven, on the other hand, is unlikely, at least due to the ideas transmitted by the coach in his tests of the starting lineup for the Santiago Bernabéu, where Atlético will appear with three safe casualties: the centrals Stefan savic Y Jose Maria Gimenez, the Montenegrin was out for the second match followed by a muscle injury and the Uruguayan for the third consecutive match due to a contracture, and the winger Sime Vrsaljko, operated on Friday for the fracture of the right zygomatic arch.

In addition to Luis Suarez, the other question is Kieran Trippier, who has been training with the group for two weeks, but his injury was a grade III sprain to the left clavicle, which makes contact with that joint more important than training itself at the same pace as his peers to assess his reappearance in the competition. He has not played since November 7, when he was injured in Valencia.