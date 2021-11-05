11/05/2021 at 18:53 CET

Atlético de Madrid forward Luis Suárez tops the list of 25 called up presented this Friday by the Uruguayan coaching staff for the matches against Argentina and Bolivia for the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Suárez’s teammate at Atlético, José María Giménez, Ronald Araújo, from Barcelona and Damián Suárez and Mauro Arambarri, will complete the presence of LaLiga in the call-up of the ‘charrúa’ team.

Out of the summons was the Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, injured like Matías Viña, Nicolás De La Cruz, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Edinson Cavani, regular starters at La Celeste, both games will be lost for “medical reasons.” The midfielder of the white team is a sensitive loss, after finishing El Clásico with knee discomfort.

On this occasion, the squad led by Óscar Washington Tabárez will face Argentina on November 12 in Montevideo, while on November 16 they will visit Bolivia in the always difficult stadium of La Paz. For these matches, the coaching staff summoned four players from the local league, all from Peñarol. They are the goalkeeper Kevin Dawson, winger Giovanni González, midfielder Facundo Torres and forward Agustín Álvarez Martínez.

Several footballers return with the blue jersey after not traveling called in the previous national team break: defender Damián Suárez, midfielders Mauro Arambarri and Manuel Ugarte, and attacker Jonathan Rodríguez.

Uruguay’s coaching staff, under the spotlight of criticism

This call comes a few weeks after the Tabárez cycle was in question and there was speculation about the dismissal of the longest-serving coach of those who occupy an international bench, with more than 15 years behind him. The incombustible coach is now 74 years old.

However, in the absence of a few dates and with Uruguay in the play-off position – it is in the fifth place with 16 points, tied with Colombia, which has the best balance of goals-, the authorities of the Uruguayan Football Association will bet to trust the coaching staff to go to Qatar. The next two commitments will be decisive in the classification of Suárez and company to the 2022 World Cup. The three consecutive setbacks in the last international window made a dent in the blue team. Tabárez’s full list:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galastasaray, TUR), Martín Campaña (Al Batin, KSA) and Kevin Dawson (Peñarol).

Defenses: Diego Godín (Cagliari, ITA), José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid, ESP), Sebastián Coates (Sporting de Lisboa, POR), Ronald Araújo (Barcelona, ​​ESP), Martín Cáceres (Cagliari, ITA), Damián Suárez (Getafe, ESP), Joaquín Piquerez (Palmeiras, BRA) and Giovanni González (Peñarol) .. Midfielders: Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina, ITA), Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna, MEX), Nahitan Nández (Cagliari, ITA), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus, ITA), Mauro Arambarri (Getafe, ESP), Matías Vecino (Inter, ITA), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting de Lisboa, POR) and Facundo Torres (Peñarol).

Forwards: Brian Rodríguez (Los Angeles, USA), Jonathan Rodríguez (Cruz Azul, MEX), Gastón Pereiro (Cagliari, ITA), Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid, ESP), Darwin Núñez (Benfica, POR) and Agustín Álvarez Martínez (Peñarol) .