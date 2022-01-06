Few are the manly personalities that have been taken into account to star in one of the covers of Playboy magazine internationally, a success that has now also been achieved by Luisito Comunica.

The Mexican influencer, one of the most viewed in the world, the one with the highest number of subscribers and of course, one of the richest in the country, was summoned by the team of the publication of the bunny in another continent.

Through his social networks, the youtuber announced that he will be the main face of the next issue of the magazine for men in Africa. The photographs are also tremendously relevant in the history of the publication.

This is the first cover in which its protagonist held a marijuana cigarette in his hand, since the influencer did not appear explicitly smoking the weed.

Luisito Comunica has stood out as a traveling vlogger thanks to the topics he touches and the neighborhoods he travels

In addition, we could see him with a white and khaki outfit, his characteristic wavy hair, a perfectly outlined beard, and accompanied by the model Jaqueline Mosa.

As the pages advanced, he wears various outfits, but one with boots and dark leather pants, with a red cowboy hat, stood out; in addition to the one in which, clad in a leather biker jacket, he got on a motorcycle.

The photographs were the responsibility of the talented Nailah Barcelona, ​​with the direction of Mico Marz, and the assistance of San Muse and April Diaz. In the makeup was Mohammad Al Jadid, while his stylist was Zayra Rayo, and the wardrobe manager Emily Álvarez.

Playboy cover. How unexpected, but how cool. Since I was a child consuming it and I never imagined being here. Very few men have made the cover of Playboy; Among those who stand out are Hugh Hefner, Donald Trump, Bad Bunny and now Luisillo. Above, it is the first cover in which someone leaves smoking weed. And even crazier, it’s Playboy Africa. All very crazy, “wrote the Mexican influencer on his social networks.

More than a year ago, Luisito Comunica traveled to African lands, where they could have known his work. Among the videos he made for his official channel, his experiences in Tanzania, Kenya, and South Sudan stood out.

He stayed at a famous giraffe hotel in the area’s largest piracy market, toured a Safari, stepped on Kiberia, and spent a full day with the Hadzabes tribe.

“Don’t ask me how that happened, and I don’t know. I met some people who liked the work I did in Africa since last year, I documented several relevant things, they were interested in the point of view of someone known from another continent on cultural issues in Africa “, said the influencer through your Instagram stories.

The congratulations of friends and friends in the middle did not wait. Among the most relevant comments are those of Juca, Berth, Alex Tienda, Poncho de Nigris, Sebastián Rulli, Ixpanea, Uzielito Mix, Mario Bautista, Juanpa Zurita, among others.

On the cover of Playboy, other men of great political, economic or artistic relevance have appeared, such as Bruno Mars, Donald Trump, Gene Simmons, Burt Reynolds or Seth Rogen; however, they did it accompanied by one or more celebrities and models.

On the cover of the bunny magazine, only two men have been alone: ​​Hugh Hefner, the creator of the Playboy concept, in addition to Bad Bunny, the 27-year-old reggaeton singer and ragman born in Puerto Rico.