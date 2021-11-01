“I’m going to do the series, but with your team (the German) Do you know why ?, because I trust you namesake. We are going to do this series well, no one else is going to tell my story, but me, “Luismi assures the character of the son of the former president of Mexico; in episode 5, one of the most revealing, all happens.

To Micky his namesake makes it clear that even if it is his story, he is going to have to respect the way the production wants to tell it, when it comes to Big Cat / MGM to meet with Carla gonzalez, Pablo Cruz and Mark Burnett They confirm it and remind him of his childhood; Then comes the most anticipated return: King Luisito.

Oscar Jaenada (King) and Anna favella, which embodies Marcela basteri, take over our attention once again, revealing to us in a few moments the years before the Luis Miguel And his brother Alex were born; how did he manage Luisito convince the Italian to go with him to Puerto Rico and that, in the end, they never married, although he promised.

The Sun was not happy with how the production company wanted to tell things, but German he managed once more to make him see that this was the best way. Confirmation also came that Luisito He never paid the bill for the San Jorge Hospital in Santurce, Puerto Rico, where Micky was born, as one of his biographers wrote.

The last two episodes of ‘Luis Miguel, the series’ are the most revealing of all seasons. (Camila Jurado / Netflix)

Another important revelation was that the singer his parents decided to name him in honor of the bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín, and Bonnet, in his role as Luis Miguel, confirms what we all knew, but that had never been said with the approval of El Sol: “I was not born in Mexico, in case you did not know.”

We also saw the first time Marcela and Luisito heard sing to Luis Miguel in the church they attended; A boy was missing from the choir and Micky made up for him, it was then that his father realized his great talent and made him one of the few promises that he did keep: “Someday the whole world will hear your voice …”.

According to the series, at the request of Luismi himself to King he was portrayed as he was. “I can’t tell you that he was a good person, nor that he was a good husband and less a good father, but what I can tell you is that he was the first to believe in me, so put everything, every trap and every scam “El Sol indicated, according to the plot.

Then, in what could be considered as “the phrase” of the series and a gesture with the mother of his children, Luis Miguel emphasizes to the producers of his series: ” Aracely no one talks eh! “, that was the only reference that is made, with its own name, to the woman with whom he had Daniel and Miguel.