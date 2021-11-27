OR Promotions

Before 4000 souls that filled the José María Gatica Sports Palace in Villa Mercedes, San Luis, the host Micaela “La Princesita” Luján (10-1-1, 3 KO), retained the IBF super flyweight world title for the first time after easily beating the combative Panamanian Nataly “The Warrior” Delgado (8-4-1, 3 KO) in the figures. The lawsuit could be enjoyed on the TyC Sports screen, as part of a new international production by OR Promotions.

The winner (51,300) showed all her technical resources to dominate round after round a brave Delgado (51,900), who could do little against the effective right-wing cross and sharp left-handed hooks to the liver area that Luján gave her, repeating the formula over and over again planted from the middle distance, preventing the Caribbean woman from rubbing and discharging shrapnel in the short.

After cardboard, the shortlist of jurors made up of Fernando Caruncho, Enrique Ferrero and Jorge González, agreed to give the young woman of only 22 years a score of 99-91, thus retaining the diadem that she conquered in February of the current, when she managed to win on points to Débora Gómez in Santa Fe.

In the semi-fund match, agreed to six rounds, the Chaco from Quitilipi and former member of the Argentina Condors franchise, Juan “Chespi” Rizo Patron (77,800 / 10-3-0, 9 KO), knocked out the Mendoza from San Rafael, Nelson “El Zurdito” Rosalez (77,000 / 5-6-0, 4 KO), who fell in that round for the whole account.

Likewise, six laps away, the return to the ring of former FIB featherweight world champion, Jujuy Brenda “La Pumita” Carabajal (56,500 / 17-5-1, 9 KO), was successfully returned to the ring. cards to the experienced Rosario-based Santiago, Lilian “La Turquita” Silva (57,400 / 4-11-1).

Cards: Hector Alvarez 59-55, Enrique Ferrero 60-54 and Jorge Alberto Gonzalez Jozac 60-54.

After four chapters, the local Jesús “El Bombardero” Amitrano (66,500 / 3-3-1, 3 KO), technically sentenced the Cordovan from Río Cuarto, Juan Manuel “El Príncipe” Vallejos (66,000 / 1-3-0) ), who kissed the canvas twice in the second and one in the third.

Opening the day to four segments, Santiago’s Sergio Daniel Rosalez (52,000 / 2-0-0, 1 KO), beat Axel Medina Lucero (52,100 / 0-1-0) by technical knockout, who suffered a count of protection and subsequently a fall into the defining turn.

(Photos: Ramón Cairo / OR Promotions)